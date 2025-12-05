"Situation Will Get Normal Between December 10 And 15": IndiGo CEO On Crisis

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers issued a public apology this evening after more than a thousand flights were cancelled today, the most severely impacted day in terms of cancellations. The biggest airline of the country cancelled "more than half" of its daily number of flights on Friday, said Elbers. He also indicated that even Saturday will bring bad news for several flyers as the crisis will persist, but the cancellations will drop to "below 1,000".

"Full normalisation is expected between December 10 and 15, though IndiGo cautions that recovery will take time due to the scale of operations," the IndiGo CEO said.

