Real-Time Updates And More: How Mumbai Airport Is Dealing With IndiGo Crisis

India's airports have put in extra measures to deal with the impact of cancelled IndiGo flights.

Several airports have deployed resources at their disposal to help passengers inside airports. While IndiGo staff at airports are simply overwhelmed and are grappling with thousands of angry passengers, airports have made arrangements to provide comfort to passengers who are spending extended hours at the airport. This evening, IndiGo CEO Peter Elbers appealed to fliers whose flights had been cancelled not to come to airports.

At Mumbai airport, NDTV spoke passenengers who said that IndiGo staff were nowhere to be found, and it was CISF and CSMIA officials who guided them on what to do.

Security officials were seen directing passengers to the IndiGo counters, as several passengers had already checked in and even reached the gates, but were not informed about the cancellations. The CISF, which guards airports, has been dealing with passengers who have been stranded overnight in some cases.

"I was headed to Dubai, and I was told my flight was rescheduled. Now they have there will be a flight at 6:30. But they are also not sure," a passenger who was guided to the IndiGo counter told NDTV.

IndiGo check-in counters were crowded with staff struggling to handle the number of queries from passengers who had no clue about whether they would be provided an alternative flight or not, and whether they would receive refunds.

A group of passengers travelling to Ayodhya told NDTV the airline did not inform them about the cancellation of their flight till airport staff told them about it.

"We were just told that they are not flying today. We got our boarding pass, etc, and we are here from 7:30 in the morning. We were flying to Ayodhya. My entire family was travelling. The whole plan is cancelled. I have lost my return fare, I've lost my hotel bookings, and they are not going to give me any refunds. My entire family has lost around Rs 4-5 lakhs," an IndiGo passenger told NDTV.

Amid ongoing flight disruptions, passengers flying through the Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangalore and Guwahati airports can get real-time flight updates through Adani OneApp by visiting the website www.adanione.com. It is advisable to check your flight status before you head to the airport. This will help passengers track their flights and stay informed, reducing inconvenience caused by schedule changes.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)