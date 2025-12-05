No Lamp Allowed On Pillar For Karthigai Deepam. BJP, Right Wing Groups Protest

Tamil Nadu's Thiruparakundram witnessed unprecedent scenes on Thursday evening as the BJP and right-wing supporters staged a protest when the police refused to allow them to light the Karthigai Deepam on the top of the hill despite High Court orders.

State BJP chief Nainar Nagendhran and his supporters entered Thiruparakundram following the Madurai Bench order to revoke prohibitory orders banning large gatherings.

What The Row Is About

The lighting of the lamp at the hilltop temple of Subramaniya Swamy at Thiruparankundram in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district is seen as an important ritual performed during the Hindu festival of Karthigai Deepam -- a celebration symbolising the triumph of light over darkness.

Issues began during British era and the privy council had settled ruling that the ownership of the hill is with the temple except the dargah on the hilltop and an area called Nellithoppu.

The ancient pillar called Deepathoon is 15 metres from the dargah. Since 1862, the lamp is lit near the Uchipillayar Temple at a lower level from the dargah.

In 2014, a two-judge bench of the Madras High Court had ruled against lighting lamps on the Deepathoon.

This time, a fresh petition was filed by an individual at the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court seeking permission to light the traditional Karthigai Deepam at the pillar on the hill. The judge directed that the Deepam be lit at the hilltop too on the pillar and asked the temple administration to make arrangements.

The temple authorities, though, lit the lamp at the usual spot as the state issued prohibitory orders banning large gatherings.

On a contempt petition filed the same day, Justice GR Swaminathan issued an order permitting the petitioner to proceed to the spot with ten others and CISF security personnel. The bench also dismissed the Tamil Nadu government's appeal in the matter.

The state says the local community at Thiruparankundram lives in amity and the new lamp would hurt the sentiments of Hindu devotees. It argues the petitioner and others demanding lifting on the pillar hurting sentiments of devotees in Thiruparankundram.

What The Right-Wing Groups Said

The right-wing groups celebrated the order calling it historic and thronged the bottom of Thiruparakundram hill.

But the police made announcements saying they won't allow anyone as they were appealing against the revocation of the prohibitory orders.

A tense situation developed as the right-wing groups and the BJP held a protest blocking the road.

BJP state chief Nainar Nagendhran told NDTV: "The DMK government is creating tension without following the court order and they are against Hindu belief".

Petitioner Rama Ravikumar said, " It is very disappointing as the police and the state government are not complying with the court order. We will continue to face it legally".

DMK's Stance

The DMK government has said they respect the law and their action is based on a 2014 verdict of High Court regarding Karthigai Deepam. It also accused the BJP of trying to use the issue ahead of next year's assembly election.

Right wing organisations are "trying to find a way to find a foothold in Tamil Nadu," said state minister S Regupathi.

Karthigai Deepam, celebrated for Lord Murugan by the Tamil people, is not a Hindu festival, he declared.

"There is no space for Hindutva here. They seem to have forgotten one thing that in 2014, there was a clear verdict stating that Karthigai Deepam must be lit only at the traditional routine spot. Yet some are acting as if they have found something new and have approached the court to get a fresh order for a specific spot," he said.

"We respect the law and we bow to justice... when a division bench gave an order in 2014, without recalling that verdict or going for an appeal, how can we allow a new single-bench order? If we did, the Tamil Nadu government would be accused. We are acting based on the 2014 order," the minister added.

Justice GR Swaminathan, meanwhile, has asked for a compliance report on the matter by 10.30 am on December 5.

With the police yet to allow the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam in line with the court order, the legal battle is expected to continue.