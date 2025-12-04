Court Order On Lighting Lamp "Not A Setback": DMK On Deepam Contempt Case

On a day a two-judge bench of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court dismissed the Tamil Nadu government's appeal in the Thirupparankundram Deepam contempt case - and the single judge permitted again the petitioner to light the Karthigai Deepam on the ancient hilltop pillar under police protection - the ruling DMK has said the development is "not a setback" for the party. The judiciary must also "respect the powers of the state," the party insisted.

The court had earlier noted that its December 1 directive to light the lamp on the ancient pillar had not been carried out, and that the petitioner was therefore allowed to light the lamp with security. The bench also questioned the state's handling of the situation, which led to the contempt proceedings.

DMK: "We Work for Devotees of Lord Muruga, Not Against Them"

Responding to the court's decision, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan told NDTV that the ruling party sees no political or moral setback in the controversy.

"We work for the devotees of Lord Muruga in Thirupparankundram. This is not a setback for the DMK," he said.

Taking on the petitioner directly, Elangovan alleged that those leading the litigation were disconnected from local traditions. "A group that has no connection with the place wants to change the place of lighting the lamp - against the practice followed for so many years by Hindus in Thirupparankundram".

He also accused the petitioners of politicising a religious custom. "Petitioners are the ones fighting against the Hindus now. DMK isn't lighting the lamp - we are only respecting tradition."

"Our Stand Will Not Affect DMK in 2026"

Asked whether the controversy could hurt the DMK's prospects in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Elangovan dismissed the possibility. "Our stand won't affect the DMK's prospects in 2026. People will understand that the BJP is anti-Hindu, anti-Scheduled Castes, and anti-OBCs."

He argued that the DMK's position aligns with local sentiment and longstanding tradition. "We want to respect the sentiments of local people," he said.

DMK: Court Must Also Respect State's Constitutional Powers

On the High Court not fully accepting the state's position, Elangovan asserted that constitutional boundaries must be upheld. "The court should respect our view. Law and order is with the state. Why should the court assign it to a central agency? Can the court violate the Constitution?" he questioned.

When pointed out that the CISF was assigned because the state did not provide security to the petitioner, Elangovan said: "We provided security. Trouble was created by people who aren't from Thirupparankundram."

Contempt Case Continues; Lamp Still Not Lit on Hilltop

Despite the orders, the petitioner has not yet been able to light the lamp on the Deepathoon pillar. The contempt petition is scheduled to be taken up again tomorrow, and the temple administration's appeal plea is still awaiting listing, keeping the Thirupparankundram lighting dispute very much alive.