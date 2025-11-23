'DMK's Ideology Is Looting': Actor Vijay In First Public Event After Karur Stampede

Nearly two months after the Karur stampede tragedy, TVK chief Vijay resumed his public outreach programme, addressing supporters in an indoor meeting with restricted entry. In a strongly worded speech, Vijay launched a direct attack on the DMK, alleging that the ruling party's "core ideology is looting."

Vijay said the DMK is a "dynasty party" and also cited former chief minister M Karunanidhi's old remark made when questions arose regarding the elevation of MK Stalin within the party.

"Who once said the party is not some sankara mutt'? Who said it? When did he say it? Why did he say it? What is happening in your party today?" Vijay asked, questioning DMK's dynasty politics without directly naming the party.

He clarified that TVK has no personal animosity towards the DMK, but alleged that the DMK carries a personal grudge against TVK.

Responding to Chief Minister MK Stalin's criticism that TVK lacks ideology, Vijay defended his party's principles.

"Don't we have the ideology of the party that declared all beings are equal by birth as its core principle? Don't we have the ideology of the party that demanded caste census for social justice, opposed the CAA even before the party was launched, approached the Supreme Court against the Waqf Amendment Act, and demanded education be moved to the state list, opposing NEET?" Vijay said.

He accused the DMK of behaving as though political ideologies belong exclusively to them.

"Their ideologies exist only in words. They mortgage those ideologies through underground deals. Their core ideology is just looting," he said.

Slamming DMK leaders for calling TVK supporters “ignorant,” Vijay questioned the ruling party's stance.

"You say we don't have political knowledge. My question is, are the people ignorant? You were elected by these very people. So who are you to call them ignorant? The same people you disrespect will one day put your political life under question, and you won't find answers for the rest of your life."

As part of his outreach, Vijay also touched upon local issues and assured that if TVK forms the government, it will ensure housing for all, motorcycles for every household, and improved law and order across the State.

The DMK dismissed Vijay's remarks as baseless. DMK spokesperson Syed Hafeezullah said the party and its leader lack political philosophy.

"These baseless allegations only show their hate. Parties built on anti-DMK rhetoric have vanished in Tamil Nadu."

The TVK general secretary told NDTV the indoor event was a forced alternative. "We were denied police permission for the Salem meeting. Our leader was determined to continue the outreach programme, so we adapted. We will continue meeting people"