The Madras High Court Chief Justice's decision to stay the stinging order of a single judge of the court to the CBFC to grant certification for Jana Nayagan until January 21 may appear, on the surface, to be a procedural pause. Politically, however, the delay is already crystallising a strong sentiment in the State. In Tamil Nadu's charged political climate, perception often travels faster than fact - and this episode is fast hardening a narrative that actor-politician Vijay is being selectively targeted by the BJP, which is seen as having a strong influence over the CBFC. He was targeted by the DMK and the state government in the Karur stampede case, and now he is the one targeted by the Centre as well and stopped from even releasing his last film.

At the heart of the issue is the CBFC certification delay for Jana Nayagan. For Vijay's supporters and a growing section of the politically attentive public, this is no longer just about a film release. It is being read as pressure to coerce Vijay to warm up to the BJP and perhaps entertain an alliance, if not an understanding with the NDA. The optics feed directly into a familiar opposition charge: that the BJP-led Centre uses institutions to keep potential rivals in check. Whether or not this is the intent, the impact is undeniable. The delay strengthens the sentiment that Vijay is being put through a test that others are spared.

Among fans, the sense of anticipation had been intense. Jana Nayagan was widely expected to be a celebratory moment - a mass film carrying added symbolic weight because of Vijay's political foray. Instead, anticipation has curdled into disappointment and frustration. For many fans, the delay feels like a denial not just of entertainment, but of recognition. In Tamil cinema culture, where star-fan relationships are deeply emotional and personal, such setbacks are rarely taken lightly.

That disappointment is sharpened by the timing. A Pongal release is not just another slot on the calendar; it is the most prestigious window in the Tamil film industry. Pongal films are family events, cultural markers, and often, statements of stature. For a star like Vijay, releasing a film during Pongal is a reaffirmation of his mass appeal and dominance. Missing that window is seen as a significant loss - commercially, symbolically, and emotionally. Fans who had planned celebrations for their star, their leader's self-declared 'last film' before he dedicates himself to politics and the service of the state, now feel robbed of a moment they believed was rightfully theirs.

This emotional undercurrent matters enormously. Vijay commands a fan base that is not merely cinematic but increasingly political. Any sense of unfairness - real or perceived - tends to translate into loyalty, anger, and mobilisation. The longer the silence from authorities, the deeper that emotional appeal runs. In Tamil Nadu politics, martyrdom narratives have historically proven potent. MGR films were targeted by the DMK in the 1970s, and that made him stronger. Even politicians standing up to the state have been rewarded with votes.

Complicating matters further are the CBI summons to Vijay in the stampede case scheduled for January 12. The question hanging in the air is simple but loaded: will Vijay go to Delhi? His response - or lack of one - will be parsed relentlessly. So far, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has maintained a studied silence, refusing comment. This appears deliberate. The strategy seems to be to let the public conversation build organically, allowing sympathy and suspicion to grow without a single official statement that could be politically boxed or legally scrutinised.

This silence, however, places enormous weight on Vijay's next move. If he is seen warming up to the BJP or softening his stance, the backlash could be swift. He would risk being viewed as yielding under pressure - an image fatal to a leader trying to project independence and strength. Conversely, if he defies the pressure, faces the institutions head-on, and emerges unscathed, it could cement a powerful political narrative: Vijay as the outsider who stood up to the Centre and state and won.

That prospect worries more than one party. A stronger Vijay hurts both the DMK and the AIADMK, each of which has been banking on a bipolar contest. For the DMK in particular, the optics are already uncomfortable. The release of the DMK-backed Parasakthi while Vijay's film remains stuck in certification limbo invites comparisons that the ruling party would rather avoid. Fair or not, it fuels whispers of a tacit DMK-BJP understanding - an allegation the DMK has consistently rejected but now finds harder to brush aside.

Interestingly, even within the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit, there is unease. Some leaders are reportedly concerned about the fallout and the perception that the party is overreaching. In a state where anti-Centre sentiment can quickly snowball, such optics can be politically expensive. Vijay's rise could completely devastate the most crucial NDA ally - the AIADMK - and if he takes over the opposition space, that may be a blow for the BJP's calculus, at least in 2026.

Ultimately, Jana Nayagan will get a certification and will be released. The courts will have to clear the way eventually. But the damage - or the momentum - may already be inflicted. And, when it does, all this courtroom drama will only bolster its opening at the box office and the emotions of his fans, and, in turn, Vijay's political power.

How Vijay plays his cards in the coming weeks will be crucial - not just for his own political future but for the balance of power in Tamil Nadu. What began as a film certification issue has evolved into a test of narrative, power, and perception. And in Tamil Nadu, few narratives are as powerful as a star denied his moment at Pongal.

(The author is Executive Editor, NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author