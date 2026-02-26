Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's Traditional Kodava Wedding Ceremony Begins In Udaipur

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda had their traditional Telugu wedding ceremony this morning at 10:10 AM. The second ceremony has now begun which will honour Rashmika Mandanna's Kodava heritage.

They are hosting two ceremonies: a traditional Telugu wedding, which honoured Vijay's roots in the morning, and now a customary Kodava (Coorg) wedding celebrating Rashmika's heritage in the evening.

Sources close to NDTV also confirmed that they sent sweets for the paparazzi at the venue.

The couple got married in the presence of family members and close friends at the luxury hotel ITC Mementoes, located 50 km outside Udaipur today.

Official pictures are still awaited.

Opting for a highly private and intimate affair, the couple are beautifully blending cultures while embracing their individual heritage.

Haldi And Sangeet Ceremonies

According to Cinema Express, the sangeet turned into a joyous celebration with the couple dancing alongside close friends and family members. The evening's playlist was deeply personal, featuring songs from their own films that have become fan favourites over the years.

Tracks from Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, which showcased Vijay and Rashmika's on-screen chemistry, were among the highlights. The nostalgic mood continued with songs like Kalyani Vachaa Vachaa and Inkem Inkem.

However, the biggest crowd-puller turned out to be the viral Peelings track from Pushpa: The Rise. The song had guests flocking to the dance floor, turning the celebration into a high-energy affair.

The couple also hosted an intimate Haldi ceremony for friends and family at the hotel. While Rashmika and Vijay shared exclusive images of the decor on their Instagram Stories, their friends have also treated fans to some inside pictures.

Lokah actor Kalyani Priyadarshan, Ashika Ranganath, and Shravya Varma-who are common friends of Rashmika and Vijay-shared fun-filled pictures on their respective Instagram Stories.

Vijay's set of images focused on the ceremony space. The venue was set outdoors in a circular space enclosed by soft wooden panelling, with the floor entirely carpeted in delicate pink rose petals. At the centre sat two small wooden stools placed for the bride and groom during the ritual, surrounded by baskets filled with bright yellow and orange marigold petals. The backdrop consisted of lush floral arrangements in warm tones, giving the whole space a garden-like quality.

He also shared a close-up of personalised floral name placards: one reading "Rushie" (Rashmika's nickname) and the other simply reading "Vijay," placed among fresh lilies, roses, and marigolds.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna shared customised pet decor dedicated to Vijay's Huskies, Storm and Chester, and her own Cocker Spaniel, Aura.

Guest List

Several close associates from the film fraternity have already reached Udaipur for the February 26 wedding. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and actress Kalyani Priyadarshan are among those present to witness the couple's big day.

Ellie Choopulu director and actor Tharun Bhascker, The Girlfriend director and actor Rahul Ravindran, actors Eesha Rebba and Ashika Ranganath, and stylist Shravya Varma were also present.

