"Only A Selfie, No Undercover Work": PM Modi's Photo With Team <i>Fauda</i> In Israel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the cast of the acclaimed Israeli series Fauda during his visit to Israel.

Sharing a picture on X, he wrote, "Thankfully, this interaction required only a selfie, no undercover work! #Fauda."

Thankfully, this interaction required only a selfie, no undercover work! #Fauda pic.twitter.com/u1tqG3RztB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2026

The meeting took place during his two-day official visit to Israel at the invitation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The photograph, which quickly gained traction online, showed PM Modi smiling alongside members of the Fauda star cast.

Avi Issacharoff later shared the same selfie on his X handle and wrote, "It was a rare privilege for the Fauda team to meet today with PM of India Mr ⁦@narendramod_⁩, to learn about the popularity of Fauda in India and discuss future collaboration between the TV industry in Israel and in India. Thank you Mr Modi for visiting Israel!"

It was a rare privilege for the Fauda team to meet today with PM of India Mr ⁦@narendramod_⁩ , to learn about the popularity of Fauda in India and discuss future collaboration between the TV industry in Israel and in India. Thank you Mr Modi for visiting Israel! pic.twitter.com/kJ9ddC8qnY — avi issacharoff (@issacharoff) February 26, 2026

In another post, he wrote, "We, the Fauda team, Tzachi Levi and Aki Avni, met with the Prime Minister of India, Modi, who spoke about the admiration for Fauda in India. And about the need for collaboration with the film and television industry in India. Modi got a sneak peek at season five."

נפגשנו אנשי פאודה, צחי הלוי ואקי אבני עם ראש ממשלת הודו, מודי, שסיפר על ההערצה בהודו לפאודה. ועל הצורך בשיתוף פעולה עם תעשיית הקולנוע והטלוויזיה בהודו. מודי קיבל הצצה לעונה חמש 😜 pic.twitter.com/wqeOKR2lWB — avi issacharoff (@issacharoff) February 26, 2026

Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff, creators and executive producers of Fauda, attended the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to promote season 4.

They were present at the 53rd IFFI in Goa in November 2022 to promote and premiere the first episode of season 4. This marked the Asian debut of the episode ahead of its global Netflix release in 2023.

"When Netflix first bought the show, we started to notice on social media that we were getting so many followers in India," says Raz, speaking to Deadline on the sidelines of the festival. "We did not know what was happening, but we started to understand that we have a good relationship with the Indian audience."

About Fauda

Fauda is an action thriller series and follows Doron Kavillio, played by Raz, an undercover Israeli operative who pursues high-value targets in the West Bank and Gaza. The show started in 2015, debuting on Israeli network Yes Oh, and became a global phenomenon after it began streaming on Netflix.

Diplomatic Engagements On Day Two

On Thursday, the second day of his visit, the Prime Minister visited Yad Vashem, Israel's official memorial established in 1953 to commemorate the six million Jews murdered by the Nazis. The solemn visit underscored India's solidarity with the Jewish people and its commitment to remembering the tragedies of history.

On Wednesday, PM Modi addressed a Special Plenary session of the Knesset in Jerusalem, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Israeli parliament. He was conferred with the highest honour of the Knesset - the "Speaker of the Knesset Medal" - by the Israeli Parliament.

Upon his arrival at the Knesset, the Prime Minister was received by Speaker Amir Ohana and accorded a ceremonial welcome, marking another milestone in India-Israel relations.