Row Over Viral Video Of Tamil Nadu Minister With Dancers At Birthday Party

A viral video of women dancers performing before a minister in Tamil Nadu has left the ruling DMK red-faced. The women were hired to perform at a party to celebrate Udhayanidhi Stalin's birthday in Sivaganga district.

In the video, Tamil Nadu minister S Periyakaruppan is seen cheering at the dance performance by young women.

The opposition BJP called the act "destruction of Tamil culture and dignity of women." The AIADMK also slammed the ruling DMK's minister for allegedly making the women dance before him.

"Why take up a government position just to indulge solely in entertainment and revelry? Celebrating the birthday of someone who sits in the Deputy Chief Minister's position today solely on the basis of hereditary succession, without any qualifications whatsoever, by senior ministers - isn't that the height of servility?" the BJP said in a post on X,

"And in that, turning the event into an obscene spectacle and praising it - how great a disgrace is that? Do such people have even the slightest qualification to speak about self-respect or rational thinking?" the BJP said, and asked how women in Tamil Nadu would voice their grievances when they have to rely on DMK leaders who summon women in semi-nude attire, make them dance, and clap in enjoyment.

"With the government's machinery in Tamil Nadu already broken down by law and order disruptions, health deficiencies, corruption, and malpractices, and with everyone from the chief minister to senior ministers focusing only on such entertainment - isn't it utterly shameful? Even so, will those dancing feet ever stop?" the BJP said.

DMK sources denied the allegations that the minister asked the women to dance. The women came down from the stage on their own and started dancing in front of the minister, sources said.

They alleged even the AIADMK held such dance performances.

"It shows the mindset and priority of DMK's elected representatives. This is not the first time Periyakaruppan had a controversy with respect to women. Ten years ago, he indulged in an immoral act, and the video came out during the election campaign. This shows the priority of DMK and proves why the DMK doesn't treat women with dignity," AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said.