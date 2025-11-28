Imran Khan's Son Kasim Made News Amid Death Rumours. All We Know About Him

Kasim Khan, the younger son of Pakistan's former Prime Minister and legendary cricketer Imran Khan, has made headlines after he accused the Pakistani government authorities of denying him and his family access to Khan for over a month and urged human rights organisations to intervene. Kasim has said Khan is in complete isolation and warned that the Pakistan government will be responsible for every consequence.

Who Is Kasim Khan

Kasim Khan is the son of Imran Khan and his former wife, British journalist Jemima Goldsmith. Born in 1999, Kasim is the younger brother of Sulaiman Isa Khan and spent his early childhood in Pakistan before moving to London after their parents separated. He has studied anthropology and innovation at the University of Bristol in the UK. In 2023, after graduating from the university, he founded Mifu, a platform that connects influencers with brands and helps them monetise their content.

Like his brother Sulaiman, Kasim has stayed away from politics. Imran Khan had earlier said his sons would meet him in jail, but won't join political parties.

Kasim Khan's Post For Father

In a social media post, Kasim said yesterday that it has been 845 days since his father was arrested. "For the past six weeks, he has been kept alone in a death cell in an environment of complete isolation. His sisters have been barred from every meeting, despite clear court orders. No phone calls, no meetings, and no news of his well-being. My brother and I have not been able to contact our father in any way," he added.

"Let it be clear that the Pakistani government and its masters will bear full legal, moral, and international responsibility for my father's safety and every consequence of this inhumane isolation," he said amid rumours that Khan had died in captivity. Jail authorities have, however, trashed such speculation and said he is healthy.

Imran Khan's Family Tree

Imran Khan was born to Ikramullah Khan Niazi, a civil engineer who played a key role in the Pakistan movement, and Shaukat Khanum, a homemaker. He has four sisters -- Rubina Khanum, Aleema Khanum, Uzma Khanum and Rani Khanum.

The former Pakistan cricket captain, once counted among the world's most eligible bachelors, married thrice. His first wife was Sulaiman and Kasim's mother, Jemima Goldsmith. They married in 1995 and separated in 2004. Khan then married British Pakistani journalist Reham Khan in 2015, but the two divorced months later. In 2018, he married Bushra Bibi, his spiritual guide.