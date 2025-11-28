Pollution Worsens In Delhi, Air Quality 'Severe' In Most Areas

Delhi woke up to worsening air on Friday as the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 384 at 8:00 am, placing it in the 'very poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

#WATCH | Delhi | The area around India Gate and Kartavya Path is blanketed in a layer of toxic smog as the AQI in the area is 340 in the 'Very Poor' category, as claimed by the CPCB pic.twitter.com/mYbsBaqGG9 — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2025

Mundka recorded the highest pollution level in the city with an AQI of 436, followed closely by Rohini at 432. Anand Vihar (408) and Jahangirpuri (420) also remained in the 'severe' range, reflecting sharp deterioration across several parts of the national capital.

#WATCH | Delhi | Visuals from the Anand Vihar area as a layer of toxic smog blankets the city. AQI (Air Quality Index) around the area is 408, categorised as 'Severe', as claimed by CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board). pic.twitter.com/ooLcZqlArG — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2025

19 Out Of 39 Stations In Delhi Reported AQI Over 400

Neighbouring cities fared no better. Noida reported an AQI of 404, falling into the 'severe' category, while Greater Noida and Ghaziabad recorded 'very poor' air quality with AQI of 377 and 350 respectively.

According to CPCB, 19 out of 39 stations in Delhi reported AQI of over 400 at 8:00 am. Punjabi Bagh recored AQI of 417, RK Puram at 418, Wazirpur at 416 and Narela at 407. Other prominent areas, including Chandni Chowk (408), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (401), and Burari Crossing (403), also fell under the 'severe' category.

The latest spike comes after Delhi spent another day under thick smog on Thursday, when the city recorded an AQI of 377. The 24-hour average AQI settled at 377 on Thursday, compared to 327 on Wednesday, 352 on Tuesday and 382 on Monday.

According to CPCB standards, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.

Read | Delhi Pollution Crisis: 68% Seek Medical Help, 85% Face Rising Costs

Delhi-NCR Air Quality Worsened By Cold Wave

Forecasts suggest the national Capital is likely to stay in the "very poor" category over the next few days.

The ongoing cold wave gripping Delhi and nearby cities is compounding the crisis. The combination of low temperatures, fog, and high pollution levels is worsening public health conditions. In Delhi-NCR and several cities across North India, temperatures have dropped to minimum levels of 8 to 12 degrees Celsius.

Data from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology's Decision Support System showed that vehicular emissions remained the largest contributor to Delhi's pollution on Thursday at 19.5 per cent. Ghaziabad contributed 8.2 per cent, Baghpat 7.3 per cent, while stubble burning accounted for 0.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, schools across Delhi fully resumed physical classes on Thursday after the Commission for Air Quality Management lifted the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-3 restrictions. The Directorate of Education withdrew the hybrid learning guidelines issued earlier this month, citing a short-term improvement in air quality.

(With inputs from agencies)