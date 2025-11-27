Hema Malini And Esha-Ahana Deol Miss Dharmendra's Prayer Meet At Mumbai Hotel

Veteran actress Hema Malini and her daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol were notably absent from Dharmendra's prayer meet held in Mumbai on November 27.

The gathering, organised by the Deol family at Taj Lands End, saw a large turnout of celebrities paying their respects to the legendary actor, who died on November 24 at the age of 89.

The Deol family, along with film personalities such as Rekha, Salman Khan, Aryan Khan, Ameesha Patel, Soha Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and many others, attended the solemn gathering. Singer Sonu Nigam also arrived and performed some of Dharmendra's most iconic and beloved songs as a tribute to the late star.

Amid the prayer meet, Mahima Chaudhry, Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja and son Yashvardan Ahuja were spotted at Hema Malini's residence. According to sources who spoke to NDTV, some celebrities visited Hema Malini's home after the event at Taj Lands End to offer their condolences privately.

Earlier in the day, Hema Malini took to X to share an emotional tribute to her late husband. Posting for the first time since Dharmendra's passing, the actor wrote about the profound void left in her life. In her heartfelt message, she said he was "everything" to her - a partner, guide, and friend whose presence had shaped every part of her world.

"Dharam ji... He was many things to me. Loving husband, adoring father of our two girls, Esha and Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my 'go to' person in all times of need -- in fact, he was everything to me!" Hema Malini wrote on X.

She continued, "And always has been through good times and bad. He endeared himself to all my family members with his easy, friendly ways, always showing affection and interest in all of them. As a public personality, his talent, his humility in spite of his popularity, and his universal appeal set him apart as a unique icon unequalled among all the legends. His enduring fame and achievements in the film industry will last forever."

Calling her personal loss "indescribable," she added that "the vacuum created is something that will last through the rest of my life."

He was many things to me. Loving Husband, adoring Father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my ‘go to' person in all times of need - in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad. He endeared himself… pic.twitter.com/WVyncqlxK5 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 27, 2025

Hema Malini married Dharmendra in 1980. At the time, Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur and had four children with her - Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajeeta Deol and Vijeta Deol. With Hema Malini, Dharmendra had two daughters: Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

