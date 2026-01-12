Golden Globes 2026 Sees Leonardo DiCaprio Trolled Over Younger Girlfriends, Actor Reacts

Host Nikki Glaser returned to the stage for the 83rd Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, aiming a sizzling opening monologue at the celebrities present in the room.



In a nod to her second stint at the awards, she said, "Just like Wicked, I'm back for a sequel. Just like Frankenstein, I've been pieced together by an unlicensed European surgeon."



In one of her most scorching digs, Glaser gave a special mention to Leonardo DiCaprio's dating history as she said, "What a career Leonardo DiCaprio has had. Countless iconic performances, you've worked with every great director, you've won three Golden Globes and an Oscar, and the most impressive thing is you were able to accomplish all that before your girlfriend turned 30."



In a playful apology, Glaser added, "Leo, I'm sorry I made that joke. It's cheap. I tried not to, but, like, we don't know anything else about you, man. There's nothing else. Open up! I'm serious!" leaving the One Battle After Another star laughing as he nodded in agreement and gave a thumbs up to the host.



She also gave a shoutout to Best Actor winner Timothee Chalamet, adding, "He's the first actor in history to have to put on muscle for a movie about ping-pong," further also complimenting Michael B Jordan for Sinners.



"In Sinners, Michael played two brothers--am I allowed to say that? Doesn't sound right," Glaser joked, as she went on to clarify, "He played twins. I can't believe it, we got two Michael B. Jordans. When I saw that, I was like Nikki B. Jerkin' because that was awesome."



Jordan, who was seated next to his mother, couldn't help but awkwardly laugh.

In her address, the host also addressed some of the year's biggest Hollywood stories, moving around the Epstein files and much more.



In her joke, she started with a remark on the much-talked-about Netflix-Warner Bros deal, stating, "So let's get down to business, shall we? We'll start the bidding for Warner Bros at $5, do I hear $5?", only to quickly follow up with a sly nod to the Epstein files.



"There are so many A-listers here, and by A-listers, I mean people who are on a list that has been heavily redacted. And the Golden Globe for best editing goes to the Justice Department," the comedian said.



Her monologue also included digs at the celebrities in attendance, calling Sean Penn a "sexy leather handbag" and a nod to Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson as the "Steve Martin and Martin Short for people under 50 IQ".



Nikki Glaser made her debut as a Golden Globes host last year, swiftly rehired to take over the stage for the 2026 edition.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)