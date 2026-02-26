Gauahar Khan Reveals Second Son Farwaan's Face During Umrah In Ramadan 2026

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have finally introduced their younger son, Farwaan, to the world. The couple marked the milestone with a warm family celebration as they performed Umrah during the holy month of Ramzan 2026 in Madinah and Makkah.

Gauahar shared some pictures on Instagram that featured her little one with her husband, Zaid, and older son, Zehaan. In the caption, she wrote, "Allahumma baarik !! Bade ko kaaba se pehla salaam karwaya tha , toh chote ka salaam bhi toh Banta hai . As salaam u alaikum, beautiful world, from Farwaan. Keep our children in your duas as we pray for the world from the holy land."

Reacting to the post, Divya Agarwal wrote, "Beautiful family #nonazar. God bless you." Other celebs like Nakuul Mehta, Sophie Choudry, Karan Veer Mehra, and Kishwer Merchant also dropped a red heart in the comment section.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar celebrated the arrival of their second child, a baby boy, on September 1, 2025. Later in the same month, the parents revealed the name of their little bundle of joy. The couple chose to name their second son Farwaan.

Sharing the name of their newborn on social media, the couple posted an adorable picture of their elder son, Zehaan, lovingly holding his baby brother's hand. "FARWAAN. Zehaan introduces his little brother. Allahumma baarik lahu," read the side note.

Before this, Gauahar and Zaid announced the latest addition to their family via a joint Instagram post. In the caption, they wrote, "Zehaan is overjoyed to graciously share his kingdom with his new baby brother, born on 1 September 2025. Seeking everyone's continued love and blessings for our elated family. Grateful and giggling partners, Zaid and Gauahar."

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got engaged in November 2020. The couple got married a month later, on December 25. They welcomed their first child, Zehaan, in May 2023, which was followed by the birth of their second son, Farwaan, in September 2025.

