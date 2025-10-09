Reddit Slams Ismail Darbar's Comments On Gauahar Khan Not Working After Marriage: "Who Is Going To Earn Then?"

Music composer Ismail Darbar recently spoke out against his daughter-in-law Gauahar Khan working after marriage. He further stated, unapologetically, that he is old-fashioned and avoids watching Gauahar's work to prevent any angry confrontations. Now, the Internet has reacted to his misogynistic remarks and shown support for Gauahar Khan.

What's Happening

During a recent interview with Vickey Lalwani, Ismail Darbar commented on Gauahar Khan, saying, "All I know is that she has a wonderful relationship with Zaid and that she is a wonderful mother. There is no harm in being honest about this."

He went on to add, "Look, I come from a backward family. We used to turn away whenever a sensuous type of scene came in a movie. This happens in our house even today. Gauahar is a part of our family now, and we are responsible for her reputation. But I can't tell her not to work; that right belongs only to Zaid. So, I don't indulge in activities that might bother me."

How The Internet Reacted

Reddit users did not take kindly to his outdated comments, criticising the music composer.

One user wrote, "Who is going to earn then? Gauahar is the most famous and accomplished person in this family."

Another asked, "Who gave Zaid the right to permit or restrict her from working? She's an adult, not a minor."

Another Redditor observed, "It's the same old mentality, if she's a woman, she should stay home. Maybe tell your son to work harder instead of asking your daughter-in-law to quit."

Ismail Darbar's other son, Awez, has just proposed to Nagma Mirajkar in the current Bigg Boss season.

One Internet user pointed out, "Nagma still has time to run."

About Gauahar And Zaid Darbar

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar married in 2020, when Zaid was 20 years old. They welcomed their first child, a son named Zehaan, in 2023. Earlier this year, they welcomed their second son.

In A Nutshell

Reddit reacted strongly to music composer Ismail Darbar's statements regarding his daughter-in-law working after marriage. His misogynistic comments were widely criticised, and he was denounced for the same.

