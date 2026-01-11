Meet Mickey Dhamejani, Child Actor From Hrithik Roshan's <i>Krrish</i>, Now A Successful Eye Surgeon

Hrithik Roshan turned 52 on January 10, and wishes poured in from fans and celebrities alike. Among those who marked the War 2 actor's special day was actor-turned-doctor, Mickey D Dhamejani, the child actor from Krrish.

In the video, Mickey Dhamejani joked that patients often tell him they feel they have seen him somewhere before. The clip featured a montage of scenes from the film, followed by throwback photos of Mickey with Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan.

“Happy birthday Hrithik Sir! 20 years ago he made a legacy and I am following his footsteps in a different direction,” Mickey Dhamijani wrote.

Who Is Mickey Dhamejani?

As per his LinkedIn profile, Mickey Dhamejani completed his Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery at MGM Institute of Health Sciences in Navi Mumbai. He later studied at Muzaffarnagar Medical College.

He was also a member of the Ophthalmology Residency Programme at the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh and a fellow of the International Council of Ophthalmology's residency programme.

Mickey Dhamejani's Role In Krrish

In Krrish, Mickey Dhamejani portrayed the younger version of the titular character, played by Hrithik Roshan. Krrish is the son of Rohit Mehra (Hrithik) and Priya (Preity Zinta) from the 2003 film Koi... Mil Gaya. He is raised by his grandmother, played by Rekha.

However, his life takes a dramatic turn when he uncovers the truth behind his father's presumed death and the source of his superpowers.

In 2024, Mickey Dhamejani penned a heartfelt Instagram note reflecting on his journey from acting to medicine. He wrote, "Guess you've seen me before? Oh, definitely you have! I had the incredible opportunity to play Jr Krrish and work alongside a super-talented cast in a film that was truly a joy to be part of."

Describing his transition from entertainment to medicine, Mickey called it "nothing short of amazing" and said it was "filled with wonderful experiences and exceptional learnings".

"The lessons from my acting days continue to inspire my work in eye care, and I'm grateful for every step of this unique path. I can now be a superhero for your eye care," he added.

When Hrithik Roshan Joked About Visiting Mickey At His Clinic

Mickey once also shared a transition video in which Hrithik Roshan is seen interacting with him on stage years after the release of Krrish.

In the clip, Hrithik said, "I don't know how to relate to you, you're a doctor now," while Mickey replied, "I'm an eye surgeon now." The Dhoom 2 actor then joked, "I will be coming to you soon."

Apart from Krrish, Mickey reportedly appeared in projects such as Julia Roberts' Eat Pray Love and Shahid Kapoor's debut film, Ishq Vishk.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan Receives Loving Birthday Wish From Ex-Wife Sussanne's Father Sanjay Khan: "Their Separation Was Never Bitter"