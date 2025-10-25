Gauahar Khan Hits The Gym To Shed Pregnancy Weight, Says "Be Your Own Champion"

Actor and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan is setting major fitness goals just two months after welcoming her second baby.

The actress, who became a mother recently, has started her post-pregnancy fitness routine. She recently shared a video from her first day back at the gym. In the clip, Gauahar Khan is seen working out with dumbbells, dressed in a striped sleeveless top and black leggings.

She captioned the video, "Be Your Own Champion: Day 1 in the gym, almost two months postpartum."

She also tagged her husband, Zaid Darbar, stating that his latest song, which was released a few days ago, has now become her gym anthem. The video, shared on her social media stories, shows her performing bicep curls and strength training exercises. Gauahar Khan and her husband, social media influencer Zaid Darbar, welcomed their second child together in September.

Gauhar Khan's latest workout routine. Photo: Instagram/gauaharkhan

The actress recently shared a striking new picture on her social media where she highlighted that she was back on set working just 25 days post her delivery. Gauahar Khan was seen donning a stylish black pantsuit with wide-legged trousers and a statement white lapel blazer. The picture was taken from her appearance on Bigg Boss season 19 during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Gauahar Khan was invited to the show to give contestants a much-needed reality check and extend her support to her brother-in-law, Awez Darbar, who unfortunately got evicted from the show the very next day. Sharing the picture, Gauahar Khan wrote in her caption, "You are so perfect. 25dayspostpartum."

Her words highlighted her pride at returning to work just 25 days after giving birth to her second baby, balancing her personal and professional commitments with grace.

For the uninitiated, Gauahar Khan and her husband, Zaid Darbar, embraced parenthood for the second time on 1 September 2025. They are parents to a 3-year-old baby boy, Zehaan, who was born in May 2023.