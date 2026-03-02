Yoga Trainer Shares How She Lost 15 Kg Postpartum

Pregnancy is a life-changing journey, and managing weight gain can be a big concern for many moms-to-be. Keeping in mind all the challenges that come with giving birth, it's essential to feel strong, confident and healthy throughout your pregnancy. Yoga trainer Samriti, who lost 15 kg postpartum, shared her top tips on what to do before, during, and after pregnancy for healthy weight loss.

In a post shared on Instagram, she wrote, "This post is not only about post-pregnancy weight, but it is also about things I did pre-pregnancy, pregnancy, and post-pregnancy!! Basically, your body is a combination of these three phases."

List Of 10 Things To Do Before Pregnancy

Abhyanga, a traditional full-body warm oil massage Kapalbhati, a yoga breathing technique Surya Namaskar and Chandra Namaskar on alternate days Alternate nostril breathing every day Ear massage every day Khichdi for dinner Different herbal teas Sleeping by 10 pm Waking up by 5 am Dinner by 7 pm

List Of 10 Things To Do During Pregnancy

Drinking buttermilk Eating fresh butter Panchamrit Surya Namaskar daily Ball exercises daily Going on walks two times a day Sipping fennel seed water Ghee in milk from the ninth month Drinking milk three times a day Pranayama

List Of 11 Things To Do Post Pregnancy

Prioritise sleep (sleep when the baby is sleeping) Ajwain water Postpartum special panjeeri Turmeric milk Halwa made in ghee Bottle gourd sabzi Yellow lentils Jeera rice No movement for the first two months Daily Surya Namaskar from the third month Drinking milk three times a day

Samriti mentioned that she focused on healing herself rather than chasing any specific goal. Her approach was all about nurturing and nourishing herself with yoga and proper nutrition. To women who are planning to have a child anytime soon, she advised, "start prepping your body now" to get ready for that journey.

