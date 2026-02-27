How Quitting Sugar For 10 Days Can Benefit You, Nutritionist Explains

Sugar, a type of carbohydrate that provides rapid energy, also comes with several underlying health concerns. Overconsumption can lead to obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. While experts have often advised avoiding processed foods and beverages high in added sugar, daily intake should not exceed 6–9 teaspoons (24–36g) for adults, according to a report by The Nutrition Source.

Now, Dr Anamika Raghuvanshi, a certified nutritionist and hormone health expert, discussed how “sugar affects your brain like an addiction”. Highlighting the addictive nature of sugar, she wrote, “Most people don't have a willpower problem. They have a blood sugar problem.” In the same Instagram post, she suggested a 10-day detox challenge, revealing that after quitting sugar even for this short duration, “your body starts recalibrating”.

The expert added that your energy becomes stable, your cravings reduce, your skin calms down, your bloating decreases, and your mood feels lighter – not because of magic, but due to a reduction in insulin spikes that leads to decreased inflammation.

She advised, “You don't need to quit sugar forever. But you should know what your body feels like without it.”

10-Day Detox Challenge For Preventing Sugar Addiction

The hormone health expert recommended observing yourself for 10 days after quitting sugar, adding, “That awareness alone can change your health.” She outlined an expected timeline of physical and mental changes during the detox plan. Check it out below:

Days 1–3: You may experience increased cravings and irritability.

Days 4–6: Your energy levels may become more stable.

Days 7–10: You can expect clearer skin and a reduction in cravings.

At the end, Dr Anamika Raghuvanshi shared, “Most people think they lack discipline,” further emphasising that these changes are often the result of glucose instability rather than a lack of willpower.

This short-term dietary adjustment can be essential for stabilising glucose levels, which, according to the doctor, may help improve focus and willpower over time.

Also Read | Is There An Ideal Shower Temperature? Here's What Science Says

