Why Eating Colourful Fruits And Vegetables Is Good for Your Gut, Explains Doctor

Eating a colourful diet is more than just making your plate look beautiful; it is a powerful way to boost your health. Incorporating a variety of vibrant foods into your diet can have a positive impact on your immunity, heart health, and more. Doctor Karan Rajan explained what makes a rainbow diet so special and how you can start reaping its benefits. He shared a video on Instagram.

In the video, he challenged the claim that, "If your meal has more than one colour, it's junk food." Addressing this false notion, Karan said that a colourful meal is actually a sign of a healthy and balanced diet. He added, "If your plate regularly looks like a post-apocalyptic beige food ration, you are doing your gut microbes a disservice. Different colors equals different plant compounds, which equal different health benefits."





The doctor then gave examples of fruits and vegetables in different colours, explaining that each one offers its own health benefits.

Colourful foods and their benefits



1. Blueberries (Blue/Purple)

Blueberries owe their deep blue colour to anthocyanins, which are linked to better brain and vascular health. This antioxidant-rich compound has been shown to have a positive impact on cardiovascular health and cognitive function.

2. Raspberries (Red/Purple)

Raspberries are rich in ellagitannins, which your gut bacteria convert into compounds linked to anti-inflammatory effects. These compounds can help reduce inflammation in the body, promoting overall health and well-being.

3. Tomatoes (Red)

The red colour of tomatoes comes from lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that's linked to heart health and a healthier gut lining. Lycopene has been shown to reduce the risk of certain diseases, including heart disease and certain types of cancer.

4. Spinach and Kale (Green)

The green pigments in spinach and kale are linked to better eye health and brain health. These leafy greens are rich in lutein and zeaxanthin, which can help protect the eyes and reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration.

Different-colored plants usually mean different types of fibres, which feed different gut bacteria. These fibres also ferment in different regions of the colon and thus produce different beneficial compounds.

"When people say 'eat the rainbow,' it's not just wishy-washy pseudoscience. You're getting polyphenols, antioxidants, and fibre diversity working together. If the only colour in your diet is anaemia chic and a lack of colour, your poor gut microbiome is under-stimulated, underfed and deeply bored," the doctor concluded.



