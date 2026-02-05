Claire Foy Reveals The "Gross" Reason She Quit Caffeine: 'Used To Drink 15 Cups Of Tea A Day, Plus Two Coffees'

The Crown star Claire Foy says she overhauled her diet and gave up caffeine after discovering she had a parasitic infection, revealing the experience on the Table Manners with Jessie & Lennie Ware podcast released this week.

What Claire Foy Said

Foy, 41, who played the young Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix drama, told the hosts she believes she contracted the infection while travelling in Morocco and that persistent, unexplained weight loss prompted medical tests.

"Quite a few years ago (I gave up caffeine), I had parasites. Gross... I kept losing weight and I didn't know what was going on," she said. "They travel as a pair, I got told by the doctor - gross, absolutely rank. It's disgusting."

The actor said she chose a targeted diet and natural remedies in a bid to avoid "hardcore antibiotics." "I basically had to go on this diet... and part of that was giving up caffeine," she said, noting she previously drank "at least 15 cups of tea a day" plus two coffees. Foy has remained caffeine-free since.

Foy also disclosed she manages an autoimmune condition and generally avoids gluten and sugar to reduce inflammation. "I don't actually eat gluten or sugar... except when I go out for dinner," she said. "It's just because I have an autoimmune condition, so I should avoid anything which causes more inflammation."

About Claire Foy

Foy rose to international prominence through her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in the first two seasons of The Crown, a role that brought her widespread critical acclaim. Her restrained and nuanced performance, tracing the monarch's early reign and personal struggles, earned her multiple honours, including two Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe.



Also Read: Why Eating Colourful Fruits And Vegetables Is Good for Your Gut, Explains Doctor