Video: Chilean Woman's Europe Trip Turns Into Viral 'Culture Shock' Moment

Travel is often about discovering new places, cultures, and cuisines. But for one tourist, reportedly from Chile, a recent trip to Europe came with an unexpected and rather unpleasant surprise.

A video shared on X, showing a young woman experiencing a "psychological shock" due to foul body odour in public spaces like the metro, has now gone viral on social media.

In the clip, she can be seen reacting dramatically, as if she almost choked because of the smell around her. While some found her reaction funny, others used the moment to share their own travel experiences.

Internet Reacts To The Viral Video

As the video gained traction, social media users rushed to the comment section with mixed opinions.

One user wrote, "It's all about geography. People don't sweat, so they don't, and they live in cold places, so it's obvious."

However, others disagreed with the generalisation and defended European hygiene standards. A commenter said, "I'm from Europe, where almost everyone uses deodorant/antiperspirant. I've only encountered smelly people a few times in my life. It can happen that people forget to apply it in the summer."

Many users shared their experiences related to the Chilean tourist's, including their own awkward moments on public transport and in crowded spaces.

One comment read, "I can validate, this literally happened to me. Was sitting in a train and people walked in front of me, their unwashed a** made me almost puke. Then I stood up and could smell alcohol from their mouth from far away. Those were not even poor people."

Another user summed it up, "Travel may be exciting, but poor hygiene can be a real culture shock."

A Viral Moment That Started A Bigger Conversation

The viral clip has now become more than just a funny travel story. It has opened up discussions about personal hygiene, cultural expectations, and how social media often magnifies individual experiences.

Travellers point out that every country has its share of good and bad experiences, and judging an entire region based on a few encounters can be misleading. Still, moments like these remind people that travel isn't always picture-perfect.

