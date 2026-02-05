Nick Jonas Recalls 12-Hour Hospital Shifts After Malti's Premature Birth: 'She Was Purple'

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are parents to daughter Malti Marie Jonas. Born via surrogate in January 2022, Malti was a premature baby. She spent over 100 days in the NICU before going home.

Speaking on the Jay Shetty Podcast, Nick revealed that Malti weighed just 1 pound 11 ounces at the time of her birth. She required six blood transfusions and weeks of careful monitoring in the neonatal intensive care unit before she could be taken home.

What Nick Jonas Said

The singer said, "She came into the world under very intense circumstances, which I've never really talked about. We were expecting her to arrive in April, the year she was born. Then we get a call that it's going to be sooner... We got to the hospital and came out 1 pound, 11 ounces, and purple basically."

Nick further revealed how he and Priyanka would each do 12-hour shifts at the hospital when Malti was in the NICU. "It was Covid-19 time, and so my wife and I basically did 12-hour shifts at the hospital for 3.5 months. I can still smell it; there are always visceral things. It was both comforting and frightening to be there every day and to see other families going through a similar situation. She (Malti) fought every day for 3.5 months and slowly started to gain some weight. After six blood transfusions, she was doing great. We got to take her home after 3.5 months," he added.

Jonas expressed deep admiration for Malti's resilience throughout it all. He said, "I feel like she knows how she entered the world and what that first chapter of her life was like, and so every day is a gift, and you can actually feel it in her in the way that she behaves and how exciting everything is."

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married in 2018. The couple had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony in Rajasthan.

