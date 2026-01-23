Priyanka Chopra And Lara Dutta Got 'Flat And Car, I Got A Bouquet', Says Mrs World Aditi Govitrikar

Pageants are not just about ramp walks and dress‑up events, as they go beyond that. From representing your country on global platforms to standing for a cause, a pageant win is not child's play.

When one wins the title, they not only get the encrusted crown but also significant prize money, travel benefits, and several other things. However, this did not happen for Aditi Govitrikar, the first Indian woman to ever win the Mrs World title in 2001.

She is a model, a psychologist, a physician, and an actor. In a recent interview with Hauterrfly, she compared her win with the rewards received by Lara Dutta and Priyanka Chopra.

Aditi Govitrikar Compares Her Bouquet With Lara, Priyanka's Flat And Car

After Aditi Govitrikar won the title of Mrs World, she attended a party where Lara Dutta and Priyanka Chopra were also present. Remembering the incident, she shared, "I became Mrs World the same year that Lara and Priyanka also became winners. We had a party, the unfortunate party, actually. The funny part was, I was not at the same publication house as them, so they were given a flat, a car, and all, and I was given a bouquet."

"Lara was standing next to me. She was saying, 'Look, we have a car, a house, and you have a husband.' So I said, 'That's brilliant.' I said, 'That's a good thing,'" she noted.

Speaking about the time when Indian women were shattering the glass ceiling at global platforms, Aditi Govitrikar added, "It was inspiring to see so many Indian women achieving recognition at the same time. It felt like we were breaking barriers together."

In 2000, Lara Dutta was crowned Miss Universe, Priyanka Chopra won the Miss World title, and Dia Mirza brought home the Miss Asia Pacific crown.

