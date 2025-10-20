Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Her First Diamond Purchase: "My Mother Said This Was Me Becoming A Woman"

Priyanka Chopra is a true global style icon. Whether she is turning heads on international red carpets or keeping it effortlessly chic on the streets of New York, the star never fails to make a statement. While Priyanka's fashion choices are always on point, it is often her jewellery that truly steals the spotlight.

Priyanka Chopra, who is the global brand ambassador for the luxury jewellery brand Bvlgari, shares a personal connection with jewellery.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, the actress opened up about the first piece she ever bought.

The star said, “The first piece of substantial jewellery I ever bought was a two-carat diamond. It was very early on [in my career], from the signing amount of one of my first few movies. My mother (Madhu Chopra) said this was me becoming a woman, buying my diamonds myself!”

When asked whether she has a different approach to selecting jewellery for red carpet events and movie premieres, she replied, “It really depends on the piece of jewellery that I intend to wear, and the outfit goes around that or the other way around. I don't think I have a different mindset when I'm picking for a premiere versus any other red carpet. What I'm wearing depends on what I'm trying to convey.”

Priyanka Chopra's latest remarks made us revisit some of her most unforgettable jewellery moments.

For her 2019 Cannes Film Festival appearance, she opted for a dazzling Chopard diamond necklace and earrings to pair with her white tulle gown and it became one of the most talked-about looks that year.

For her 2017 Met Gala debut, where her Ralph Lauren trench gown made waves – it was her sparkling metallic earrings that added just the right amount of drama. And then the stunning Bvlgari necklace featuring a rare 11.16-carat pear-shaped blue diamond, the Laguna Blu, that she wore to the 2023 Met Gala, it was pure perfection.