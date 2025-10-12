Priyanka Chopra Brings <i>Desi</i> Glam To A New York Diwali Party With Her Sarong-Style <i>Choli</i>

Priyanka Chopra knows how to make a statement. While most people opt for a traditional saree or lehenga during the festive season, the actress chose to mix things up with something unexpected. At a pre-Diwali party hosted by her manager, Anjula Acharia, in New York on October 11, the actress showed up in a white three piece set that was stylish, modern and full of personality.

Her look, designed by Zuhair Murad, was not just another festive outfit. It was a smart blend of comfort, creativity, and Indian flair. The highlight? What looked like a choli was not actually a choli. In her own words, Priyanka revealed the secret behind her outfit while chatting with Diet Sabya at the event.

"This is my inspiration to the Indian choli. This is a sarong, which I just tied around," she said. That clever little twist instantly turned her outfit into a fun fashion moment.

To add a festive edge, Priyanka Chopra layered her makeshift choli with a sheer full-sleeved jacket that featured mirror work and delicate embroidery. The detailing gave the outfit a soft shimmer that worked perfectly for the Diwali mood. She paired it with matching high-waisted flared pants.

The diva kept her accessories minimal, letting her outfit take the spotlight. For jewellery, she picked a delicate silver maang tikka, diamond drop earrings, and a ring – all from Bulgari. A chic furry white clutch added a bit of fun texture to her otherwise sleek look. Her hair was tied in a middle-parted bun, decorated with a white roses. Referring to the flowers, Priyanka shared, "My ode to Bollywood - right here. My favourite roses."

The Heads of State actress' makeup was classic and glowy. She wore nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, contoured cheeks and a glossy nude lipstick. The soft tones added to the effortless vibe of her outfit.

Priyanka Chopra's husband and singer, Nick Jonas, complemented her beautifully in an ivory sherwani. He paired an off-white kurta-pyjama with a floral-printed sherwani. Together, the couple looked coordinated without being over the top.