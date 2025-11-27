A Close Look At Netra Mantena's Wedding And Reception Glam Avatars

Billionaire heiress Netra Mantena recently married tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju in a lavish ceremony held in Udaipur. The three-day pre-wedding festivities began on November 21, with the main function taking place on November 23.

Netra Mantena's Makeup For Her Udaipur Wedding

For her big day, Netra opted for a Sabyasachi red lehenga that she paired with classic, glam makeup. The bride looked radiant and full of glee as she chose a glowy matte base to complement the bright outfit. She went with a glam eye look featuring smoky eyes, dark eyelids in a brown colour palette, dramatic lashes and classic eyeliner.

She opted for a rosy pink blush with contoured cheeks and a muted pink lip colour. Makeup artist Namrata Soni did Netra's glam makeup for her wedding day. Netra scored a perfect 10 on the beauty charts.

Her accessories were heavy and statement-making, including a layered diamond necklace paired with matching earrings, a nose pin and a maang tikka. A subtle forehead chandlo and a touch of highlighter near the brow bone completed her makeup look.

Netra Mantena's Look For Her Reception

For her wedding reception, Netra Mantena looked ethereal in a pink strapless gown with feather detailing. She complemented the outfit with a monochrome glam makeup look. Starting with a glowy base, the heiress opted for blush-coated cheeks, gentle contouring to sculpt the face and a generous amount of highlighter.

The eye makeup was sultry and refined, with the eyelids featuring shimmering champagne-to-rose-gold tones. Eyeliner was minimal and softly smudged at the ends. The lashes were long and voluminous, paired with neatly filled brows. Netra topped the look with a nude pink lip gloss. The makeup emphasised a radiant and sophisticated beauty, perfect for a lavish wedding reception.

Ditching heavy jewellery, Netra completed the look with a pair of chandelier-style earrings. They featured a sparkling floral cluster at the top with a large, teardrop-shaped pendant below, all encrusted with shimmering stones.

Be it her wedding look or her reception ensemble, Netra Mantena pulled off all her bridal beauty looks with utmost perfection.

