Future Of Beauty: World's First Colour-Changing Press-On Nails Cost Rs 8,500

Changing nail colour sounds fun, but anyone who paints their nails often knows the reality. It takes time. You wait for one coat to dry, then another. A small smudge means starting again. And if you suddenly want a new colour for a meeting, a party, or a trip, you usually do not have the patience to redo everything. Worry not – that idea might finally be changing.

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, held from January 6 to 9 in Las Vegas, a beauty-tech brand called iPolish showed a product that could change how people think about nail colour. CES, organised by the Consumer Technology Association, is one of the biggest trade shows for consumer electronics. This year, beauty found its place right next to gadgets and screens.

A New Way To Wear Nail Colour

iPolish introduced what it calls “the world's first digital colour-changing nails”. These are acrylic press-on nails that don't need traditional nail polish. Instead, they connect to a mobile app. Through the app, users can choose from more than 400 polish colours.

Once a colour is selected, the nail tip is placed into a small wand. The wand looks like a compact power bank. Within seconds, the colour on the nail changes. There is no liquid polish involved. No drying time either.

How The Technology Works

According to the brand, the tech behind this is not brand new. It has been around for about 15 years. Lance Littell, senior vice president of iPolish, explained that it is a derivative of the technology used in Kindle readers. The colour shift happens digitally, not chemically.

“This is beauty on demand, and it's the future of beauty,” Lance Littell told ZDNET. “This is the first digital fashion accessory that's been launched on the market.”

Why It Stands Out

Apart from speed, the product also checks other boxes. Lance Littell pointed out that it is a non-chemical and cruelty-free option. The nails last just like regular press-ons. You can wear them until your natural nails grow out.

“Consumers want things now, they want it on demand, they want it fast,” Lance Littell said. “You're not spending hours doing your nails.”

Price And Availability

The starter kit is currently available for preorder and costs $95 (around Rs 8,500). It includes the colour-changing wand, a top coat, bonding glue and two sets of nails. Buyers can choose from different styles, lengths and sizes. Replacement nail sets start at $6 (around Rs 500).

iPolish plans to launch the product this summer. The company also expects the technology to be available at major beauty stores.

For anyone tired of long nail sessions and limited colour choices, digital nails might just be the next big thing.

