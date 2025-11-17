<i>Pillion</i> Actor Alexander Skarsgard Slays Red Nails At Governors Awards 2025

Gender neutral fashion has become more relevant than ever. While women have slowly embraced power suits, men have also accepted that the colour pink is not restricted to the female-only club. Now, giving an unconventional spin to gender-fluid fashion comes Alexander Skarsgard, sporting painted nails.

Alexander Skarsgard's Look For Governors Awards 2025

On Sunday, Alexander Skarsgard attended the Governors Awards 2025, also known as the Honorary Oscars. The gala is held a few months before the Academy Awards. This year, legendary Hollywood celebrities including Dolly Parton, Tom Cruise, Debbie Allen and Wynn Thomas were honoured for their unparalleled contributions to the film industry.

Alexander Skarsgard arrived at the glittery ceremony in a Yves Saint Laurent suit. It was his freshly-painted, bright red nails that drew the much-deserved attention. Safe to say, the 49-year-old broke the stereotype with his vivid nail art, blurring the gender lines and how.

While some men have been known to wear black nail polish as part of their edgy and grunge, rock-inspired style, Alexander Skarsgard's fiery crimson nails certainly made a louder and bolder statement.

Alexander Skarsgard's Double-Breasted Tuxedo Stole The Show

The Legend of Tarzan actor rocked a sleek black double-breasted tuxedo that came with a satin lapel. Padded shoulders and full sleeves offered a structured finish to his OOTN. Alexander Skarsgard complemented the blazer with a pair of straight-fit trousers in the matching onyx shade.

Besides his nail polish, the actor's crisp, white shirt also offered the right amount of contrast to the overall avatar. He finished his dapper silhouette with a classic black bow and a side-swept hairstyle.

Alexander Skarsgard remains unabashed when it comes to experimentation. Last month, the Swedish actor walked the red carpet at the BFI London Film Festival in another eye-grabbing look. He put his faith in a Ludovic de Saint Sernin creation from the designer's 2025 fall collection.

The outfit featured a white and backless halterneck shirt, coupled with a skinny leather tie. Alexander Skarsgard teamed it up with tight, lace-up leather pants and chunky, round-toe Jimmy Choo boots.

Alexander Skarsgard is truly an expert in the world of fashion.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Channels Her 'Inner Devi' In Custom Anamika Khanna At Globetrotter Event For Varanasi