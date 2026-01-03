People Are Now Making Rs 9,000 An Hour By Scratching Someone's Back, Literally

In most desi households, back scratching is less of a favour and more of a duty. Someone is always calling out from the sofa, the bed, or mid-TV episode, asking you to scratch that one impossible spot. It happens so often that entire generations have grown up knowing exactly where the "itch" is, and why tools like plastic scratchers, wooden sticks, or even a strategically bent ruler exist in every other home. It is casual, intimate, unpaid and very desi.

But halfway across the world, that same everyday act has quietly turned into a legitimate job. And not a badly paid one either. People are now earning up to Rs 9,000 an hour just by scratching someone's back or head. Yes, literally.

Professional Back Scratching

What sounds like a joke is actually part of a growing wellness niche known as professional back scratching or scratch therapy.

In cities like New York, trained practitioners offer structured scratching sessions in studios and spas, charging over $100 an hour, which roughly translates to Rs 9,000 plus for a single session.

Clients book appointments the way they would for a massage or facial, except instead of kneading muscles, the focus is on gentle nail tracing, rhythmic scratching, scalp work, and even soft affirmations.

'Not Random Itching'

The idea is not random itching. These sessions are slow, controlled, and designed to relax the nervous system. Studies show scratch therapy taps into how our skin and brain communicate.

Light scratching activates sensory nerves that send pleasure signals to the brain, triggering the release of endorphins and serotonin.

These chemicals are linked to better mood, reduced stress, and improved sleep. Increased blood flow to the area creates a mini massage effect, while the mild sensation from nails stimulates reward centres in the brain. That is why even scratching a non-itchy spot somehow feels ridiculously satisfying.

This explains why people often feel drowsy or euphoric during sessions. Of course, too much scratching can irritate the skin, which is why professionals are trained to use controlled pressure and specific techniques.

Back Scratchers

The job itself is surprisingly structured. Professional back scratchers work in studios with names like WhisperWave or Scratcher Girls, offering one-hour sessions priced around $162.

Many practitioners learn through practice or online courses that can cost about Rs 20,000 to Rs 21,000. Hygiene is taken seriously, with clean nails, sanitised tools, and a strong understanding of skin safety. Most do this as a part-time gig, balancing it with other work, while demand continues to grow thanks to viral social media videos showing clients melting into deep relaxation.

Scratch therapy sometimes consists of full-body, and centred on stress relief rather than itch relief.

Sessions can last anywhere from 30 to 90 minutes and involve techniques like arm tracing, scalp scratching, and rhythmic strokes using hands or specialised tools.

So while your sibling or mum may still refuse to scratch your back for more than ten seconds, somewhere else in the world, someone is paying good money to experience the same comfort.

