Girl, 13, Gang-Raped By 3 Minors In Karnataka's Hubballi

A girl, barely 13 years old, has allegedly been gang-raped by three boys between the ages of 14 to 15 in Karnataka's Hubballi, police said on Saturday.

Officials said when the girl's parents were away, the boys, who also live in the same locality, took her to an abandoned area and sexually assaulted her.

Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the girl, who is 12-13 years old, has been given protection and all three boys have been taken into custody.

"Two of them happen to be students who are studying in their high school and another boy, as per our information right now, seems to be a school dropout," Kumar said.

"The parents of the survivor have complained that the boys threatened the girl saying that they have a video of the act. The mobiles of the accused will also be seized and necessary investigation will be done," he added.