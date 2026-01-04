Halo Lips: The Beauty Trend Set To Go Viral In 2026, Here Is How To Ace It

Beauty trends change with seasons, but there are a few that stick around throughout the year. If you don't know it yet, note that 2026 will be about embracing your natural look and highlighting it instead of using contour to achieve a defined finished look.

While dual lip tones with ultra-defined liner and glossy lips remained favourites among makeup enthusiasts, they are going to be taken over by soft, plump, and blended lips. According to celebrity makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes, who has worked with icons like Lily Allen, Dua Lipa, and Hailey Bieber, "Sharp, defined lips will go out of style."

The founder of KJH Brand told British Vogue, "Crisp, hard-lined lips are out, and soft, pillowy, blurry lips are in."

What Are Halo Lips

Huda Kattan, American makeup artist and founder of Huda Beauty, introduced the world to lip cuffing, a technique in which she showed how to use lip colour, liner, and gloss to achieve a fuller look. Usually, the liner is a dark shade that creates a defined outline.

The inside of the lips is coloured with a lighter hue, followed by blending the two shades to achieve an impeccable gradient. At the end, a small amount of gloss is applied not just for the shine, but also for the plump and fuller look.

But Katie Jane Hughes brings you halo lips, in which the outlining is done using a cool-toned liner. Instead of creating a striking contrast between the liner and colour, you have to ensure that the two colours merge, while creating a hint of a shadow right above the cupid bow and your lower lip.

This technique does not give you harsh lines; instead, it helps you achieve blended lips that look naturally fuller and plumper.

How To Ace Halo Lip Technique

Katie Jane Hughes shared a video on December 18, 2025, to show how to achieve halo lips.

She started with prepping and powdering her lips. She added that it would help to keep colour locked in for the whole day.

She took a brown cream bronzer on a fluffy but thin brush and outlined her lips with gentle and softer strokes. It helped her build the shadow to make the lips look fuller without hard edges.

Later, she secured it with a little bit of powder, followed by soft lining with contour. Instead of dragging the liner along the lips, she gently added the colour while blending it.

Once she was happy with the shade, the makeup artist applied a cool-toned lipstick. Blot the excess to avoid cracks or lumps.

Take the same contour or liner pencil and lightly define the edges. It will help you redefine the shadow but avoid sharp edges.

Your lips will look pouty and naturally fuller.

Also Read | Sydney Sweeney Shuts Down Plastic Surgery Rumours: "Never Gotten Work Done"