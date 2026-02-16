India Orders 3 Times More Sexual Wellness Products On Valentine's Day 2026 Over 2025, Says New Report

This Valentine's Day, India showed how much it is growing - not just in terms of population but also in awareness. If you have been ordering from quick commerce throughout the globally recognised week of love, you must have witnessed how tactfully applications displayed sexual wellness products for singles and couples.

From condoms to pleasure tools, quick commerce now offers a wide range of selections for people to explore the once-rigid-now-fluid boundaries of intimacy. According to a recent report by Instamart, Indians ordered three times more sexual wellness products in 2026 than they did last year.

According to the data shared by the brand, orders from the sexual wellness category witnessed a threefold year-on-year growth. It not only reflects the evolving comfort among customers regarding the subject but also indicates how the definition of Valentine's Day celebrations is taking on a new shape and meaning.

Valentine's Day is no longer just about couples exchanging gifts; it has evolved into a more inclusive space where intimacy is a joyful, pleasurable, and uninhibited expression rather than being a reserved and taboo subject.

What Other Items Did India Order On Valentine's Day 2026

It was not just the sexual wellness space that saw growth in the number of orders; the beauty section also observed a similar trend. The report mentions that bath, body, and makeup-related items dominated the Valentine's Day cart.

A customer in Cuttack spent Rs 15,093 on makeup in a single order, while a shopper in Surat placed an order worth Rs 10,845, comprising hair care, bath, and body essentials. It goes to show that loving yourself is as important as loving your partner.

A person in Kolkata ordered chocolates worth Rs 25,000, and Teddy Day saw a 568% jump in the sale of cuddly soft toys. On February 14, Instamart witnessed that every second order was placed as "Order for Others," showcasing how Valentine's Day celebrations have become an integral part of romance dynamics in the country.

When it came to Valentine's Day cards, Bengaluru surpassed orders from Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

