Diamonds are formed 150-250 km deep within the Earth's mantle, under immense pressure and temperature. Unlike metals, however, no detector can help you pinpoint a location to dig for the sparkling gems.

But imagine someone tells you about a place where diamonds can be found easily, and you can even spot them with the naked eye. Wouldn't you rush to visit that site, search every inch of it, and perhaps even dream of buying the land in hopes of becoming a billionaire?

The Germans did the same with Namibia, in southwestern Africa. Today, it is called Tsau Khaeb National Park, a 26,000 sq km stretch, spanning from the Orange River in the south to north of Luderitz. The German colonial government not only took control of the region but also prohibited civilians from entering it so that they could control the wealth.

Why Germany Declared Namibia's Region Restricted

In 1908, a railway worker, August Stauch, found diamonds near Luderitz, a town in Namibia. When the German colonial government heard about this potential money-making zone, it triggered a massive diamond rush, and they declared it the Sperrgebiet (prohibited area in German).

The Germans wanted to monopolise the extraction of one of the Earth's most expensive gems, prevent illegal digging, and control the wealth. Photo: Wikipedia

The Germans wanted to monopolise the extraction of one of the Earth's most expensive gems, prevent illegal digging, and control the wealth. Only mining personnel could enter this restricted region, which was and is a part of Namibia's territory. Everyone else was locked out, and this rule did not change through World War I, after which the South African forces took over the region in 1915.

In the mid‑19th century, the nutrient‑rich guano beds of the region were exploited. In 1920, German mining companies in the northern Sperrgebiet sold their interests to Consolidated Diamond Mines of South West Africa, Ltd., which had mining rights in the region until 1994, when they entered into a partnership with the Namibian government and De Beers.

Why Beaches In Namibia Cost More Than Cities

Up until the 1950s, land mining was the primary method of extracting diamonds. Some geologists and researchers found diamondiferous gravels on the coast of the Sperrgebiet. This is one of the reasons why beaches in this restricted zone are often called "diamond beaches".

For millions of years, the Orange River had been carrying diamonds into the Atlantic Ocean. Photo: Unsplash

Authorities realised that it was not just the coastline that was nutrient‑ and gem‑dense. For millions of years, the Orange River had been carrying diamonds from the interior of the southern African region and dumping them into the Atlantic Ocean.

Hence, authorities started commercial marine mining in the 1950s, but it was initially practised on a small scale. By the 1980s, it was expanded using advanced techniques and tools, according to a ScienceDirect report.

According to the World Diamond Council, the Marine Diamond Corporation excavated 1.5 million carats from just 20 m beneath the surface of the ocean between 1961 and 1970.

Mining continues in the German‑declared prohibited region even today. Although the scale of mining has reduced, it still extends from the Namdeb company town of Oranjemund, north of the Orange River mouth, stretching about 97 km along the coast. Personnel use earthmoving equipment to find diamonds hidden beneath the stones.

Most of the diamonds extracted in the region are of high‑quality gems. Therefore, companies continue to exploit the region. The region has been exploited so much that it decreased the production of gems in the mid‑1980s. In the 1990s, the total production accounted for only 6% of the world's total.

Since 2005, onshore production of diamonds has decreased as offshore mining has taken over. Photo: Debmarine Namibia

Since 2005, onshore production of diamonds has decreased as offshore mining has taken over. In the early 2000s, the advanced vessels used to mine diamonds from the ocean floor were producing around 1 million carats annually.

Namibia has the richest known deposits of marine diamonds in the world, estimated at around 75 million carats, according to Windhoek Observer, a Namibia-based news portal. Hence, beaches along the restricted stretch are more valuable than cities in the country. There are seven highly advanced vessels used to mine at depths of 90-150 m below the bed of the Atlantic Ocean, off the Namibian coast.

What Is Accessible In Sperrgebiet

Since the Sperrgebiet is now part of Tsau Khaeb National Park, restrictions in some regions have been eased. One of the most popular tourist spots is Kolmanskop Ghost Town, a once‑flourishing settlement that now consists of partially sand‑filled German colonial buildings.

A partially sand-filled building in Kolmanskop Ghost Town. Photo: Unsplash

Pomona and Elizabeth Bay are former diamond‑mining settlements where you can see historic traces of the early 20th‑century diamond rush. Tourists also visit Diaz Point, known for its lighthouse. You can visit Bogenfels, a 55‑metre‑high rock arch located in the restricted southern region, which can be accessed via guided tours with special permits.

Even today, mining, along with tourism, fishing, and agriculture, remains the driving force behind the country's economy.

