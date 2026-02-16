Rupali Ganguly Reveals Husband Handles Son And Home Duties: 'Don't Even Know My Child's Syllabus'

Rupali Ganguly recently spoke candidly about who manages life at home while she spends most of her time on set.

Speaking to NDTV, she said, "The secret is, I don't manage anything at home. My husband does. It is because of him that I get to relax on set. It is because of him that I get to do fantastic work without stress... it is because of him."

Rupali tied the knot with businessman Ashwin K Verma in 2013, at a time when she was already a well-known face on television, especially for her role as Monisha in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

The couple welcomed their son soon after, and motherhood prompted Rupali to step away from acting for several years to focus on raising her child.

She revealed that being fully present for her son was always a conscious parenting choice. "It was always a conscious decision that I would be at home with him. I never wanted him to be taken care of by helpers. And look at it today-when I get to be here on set, work, and be part of another family, Ashwin has taken charge of our family," Rupali shared.

After a seven-year sabbatical, she returned to television with Anupamaa in 2020, a comeback that not only revived her career but also turned her into one of the most loved and highest-paid actors on Indian television.

"Today, when I get to be here on set, work, and be part of another family, Ashwin has taken charge of our family. If Ashwin had not been there, I wouldn't exist. I don't think we could do this without a supportive husband," she said, marvelling at how effortlessly he manages responsibilities at home.

Calling herself "academically very poor," Rupali added with disarming honesty, "I don't even know what my child's exam syllabus is. If I had been at home instead of Ashwin teaching my son, he wouldn't have passed."

Growing emotional while describing her husband's role as a father and partner, she said, "God has been very, very kind to me that He gave my son the best father in the world." She added that even touching his feet ten times a day would not be enough to thank him for everything he quietly handles behind the scenes.