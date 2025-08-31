Rupali Ganguly On Post-Pregnancy Weight Gain: "I Was 83 Kg, Waist Went From 24 To 40 Inches"

Popular television actor Rupali Ganguly, known for her role in Anupamaa, has candidly spoken about her personal journey with body image after the birth of her son. In an interview with Telly Talk India, she reflected on the emotional toll that body-shaming took on her and how her family's support helped her cope.

Struggles After Motherhood

Rupali welcomed her son Rudransh in August 2013, just months after tying the knot with Ashwin Verma. Following her pregnancy, the actor revealed she put on significant weight and weighed around 83 kg at one point. What hurt her most was the unsolicited remarks from people around her.

"After Rudransh, I was 83 kg aur main mirror nahi dekhti thi. Kahin log ne bola, 'Tu toh itni moti ho gayi.' Random cheezein jo kahin jati woh aapko chu jati hai, especially being a woman. (After Rudransh's birth, I weighed 83 kg, and I wouldn't look in the mirror. Some people even said, 'You have become very fat.' Random comments that you hear can really affect you, especially being a woman)," she recalled.

Impact on Self-Esteem

The actor admitted that her growing waistline affected her confidence deeply. She shared that her waist size increased drastically, making her feel disconnected from her own body. "Mere himmat nahi hoti thi aayne ke samne aane ki. 24 se aapki waist jab 40 ki ho jaati hai ajeeb sa lagta hai. (I didn't have the courage to look at myself in the mirror, but Ashwin was always very kind. Not just kind, he loved me. When your waist goes from 24 to 40 inches, it feels strange)," she said, explaining how she eventually stopped looking in the mirror.

Love And Support From Husband

Despite her struggles, Rupali talked about the unwavering support she received from her husband, Ashwin. According to her, he constantly reassured her that love is not defined by appearance. "Ashwin was always very kind. Kind kya, he loved me. When you love somebody, you don't see the body or anything, but I used to feel different," Rupali shared.

Rupali's openness about her post-pregnancy journey highlights a reality many women experience but often keep silent about.