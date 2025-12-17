Why The Richard Mille Luxury Watch That Messi Was Gifted In India Costs Rs 11 Crore

Lionel Messi recently concluded his first-ever GOAT Tour in India. During his visit, the football legend made appearances in four major cities, including Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi.

Following the tour, Messi also visited Vantara, a wildlife rescue and conservation centre founded by Anant Ambani. During his visit, the Argentine superstar received an ultra-rare luxury watch from the business tycoon, valued at approximately Rs 10.9 crore.

The watch in question is the Richard Mille RM 003-V2 GMT Tourbillon “Asia Edition”. This exclusive timepiece is one of only 12 pieces made globally, making it one of the most exclusive Richard Mille models in existence.

Observers pointed out that Messi arrived at the event without wearing a watch and was later spotted wearing the RM 003-V2.

More About The RM 003-V2 GMT Tourbillon “Asia Edition” Watch

This exclusive timepiece boasts an impressive array of features, including a manual-winding tourbillon movement that displays hours, minutes and a dual time-zone indicator.

According to a report by Business Today, the watch also comes with a function selector, power-reserve indicator and torque indicator. These elements are all beautifully presented on a skeleton dial with a black carbon case and titanium baseplate.

The 38mm case is made from Carbon TPT, a cutting-edge material initially developed for aerospace and Formula 1 racing. One of the watch's special innovations is its sapphire disc, which creates a unique visual effect, making black hour numerals appear to "light up" over a white section at the 3 o'clock position.

The tourbillon movement is designed to counteract the effects of gravity on accuracy. Additionally, the watch features a clever mechanism that allows the wearer to switch between winding, neutral, and hand-setting modes using a pusher integrated into the crown.

This exclusive Richard Mille timepiece is owned by a few distinguished individuals, including Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei, Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher and former FIA president and Ferrari team principal Jean Todt. Crown Prince of Johor Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim and esteemed watchmaker Kari Voutilainen also own one piece each.