Sydney Sweeney Turns Marilyn Monroe In White Dress With A Twist At The Housemaid Premiere In Los Angeles

Sydney Sweeney is all set for the release of her upcoming film The Housemaid. The movie, directed by Paul Feig, will hit cinema screens on December 19.

Ahead of the theatrical release, the makers hosted a grand premiere on Monday, December 15, at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. While the star-studded evening grabbed entertainment headlines, it was Sydney Sweeney's Marilyn Monroe–inspired look that truly had the fashion world talking.

For the big night, Sydney Sweeney stepped out in a dreamy white gown designed by Israeli fashion designer Galia Lahav. The outfit was equal parts classy and sassy.

The halter-neck silhouette highlighted her shoulders and neckline beautifully, while the deep plunging bodice added a bold edge. The corset-style structure hugged the star's waist perfectly, giving the dress a fitted top that flowed into a voluminous skirt.

The pleated midi-length skirt was light, airy and full of movement. What really elevated the gown were the feather details along the hem.

A screenshot from Sydney Sweeney's Instagram Stories from the Los Angeles premiere of The Housemaid.

Sydney Sweeney kept her makeup clean yet striking. She went for a flawless base with a natural glow, letting her skin look fresh and polished. Her eyes were defined with neutral tones, a subtle eyeliner and mascara that enhanced her lashes without going heavy.

The real statement came from her lips. She chose a bold red shade, which instantly gave the look a retro feel and balanced the simplicity of the white gown.

When it came to jewellery, Sydney Sweeney kept things minimal and elegant. She let the halter neckline shine on its own. Delicate earrings and a subtle bracelet added just the right amount of sparkle without taking attention away from the dress.

The diva's hair was styled in soft, loose waves, parted down the middle. The overall look felt polished but effortless, classic yet modern.

A Modern Nod To Marilyn Monroe's Timeless White Dress

The Marilyn Monroe inspiration was clear and intentional. The similarities between Sydney Sweeney's The Housemaid premiere gown and Marilyn Monroe's iconic white dress from The Seven Year Itch (1955) were hard to miss.

Marilyn Monroe in a still from The Seven Year Itch (1955).

The Hollywood icon wore a similar halter style with a corseted top and a pleated skirt back in 1955. While Marilyn Monroe's dress was shorter and sans feathers, it was obvious that Sydney Sweeney was paying homage to the late actor.

Sydney Sweeney's look felt like a modern tribute, blending vintage charm with red carpet drama in a way that felt fresh and timeless.

