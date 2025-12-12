Viral: Sydney Sweeney Reveals If Her Breasts Are "Real" In Lie Detector Test

Sydney Sweeney was put under a lie detector test, and no questions were off-limits. During the session, co-chaired by Amanda Seyfried, who shared screen space with her in The Housemaid, Sydney answered a question which has been “on everybody's minds recently”: whether her breasts were real.

Sydney Sweeney Answers If Her Breasts Are Real

On Thursday, December 11. Sydney and Amanda appeared for Vanity Fair's lie detector test. At one moment, Amanda asked the Euphoria star, "There has been a question on everybody's minds recently, and I just have to ask, are your boobs real?"

To this, Sydney Sweeney broke into laughter. Nodding her head, she replied, “Yes”. When Amanda wanted to know, “Have you ever had any work done on them?”, Sydney responded to the follow-up question by shaking her head. "No, I have never gotten any work done anywhere,” admitted the 28-year-old.

Soon after, the polygraph examiner was put to work to determine whether Sydney was being “truthful”. Turns out the actress was honest. After the test results were out, Amanda jokingly asked her co-star whether she could “touch” her breasts. "Sure," replied Sydney playfully.

Sydney Sweeney On Breast Implantation Rumours

This is not the first time that Sydney cleared the misconceptions surrounding her breast augmentation rumours. Previously, in a conversation with Allure, the Christy star admitted that she was terrified of needles and never went under the knife.

"Let's debunk them all. I mean, I have never gotten work done. I am so scared of needles, you have no idea. You cannot compare a photo of me from when I was 12 to a photo of me at 26 with professional makeup and lighting! Of course, I am going to look different. Everybody on social media is insane,” she told the magazine.

In an October interview with Variety, Sydney opened up about her desire to “age naturally.”

“I hope that I can inspire other women to be confident and just flaunt what they have got and feel good because you shouldn't have to apologise or hide or cover up in any room,” she said.

Sydney Sweeney's The Housemaid premieres on December 19.

