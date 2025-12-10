After Sydney Sweeney Backlash, American Eagle Hires Martha Stewart For New Campaign

After a few awkward months of headlines about Sydney Sweeney's fall ad, American Eagle has taken an unexpected turn for the holidays. The brand, usually linked with teenagers and college students, has now teamed up with someone far outside that age group – 84-year-old Martha Stewart.

The move has surprised many, partly because it arrives right after the Sydney Sweeney controversy and partly because Stewart's name pulls in a very different audience.

Why Martha Stewart Is The New Face Of American Eagle

Instead of pushing typical festive glamour, the retailer is leaning into warmth, humour and familiarity. The new campaign, called “Martha Stewart Hosts the Holidays in American Eagle,” features three short videos across the brand's social platforms. In them, Martha Stewart sets aside her famous kitchen apron and slips into American Eagle jeans as she shows viewers how to “dress the turkey,” “dress the table” and “wrap your gifts.”

The idea is simple: reach Gen Z without losing the parents and grandparents who shop for them.

Craig Brommers, American Eagle's chief marketing officer, explained this shift in Women's Wear Daily. He said, “Martha bridges generations, just like our jeans do.” The holidays, according to him, are the perfect time to connect shoppers of all ages.

He also added, “Gen Z loves Martha Stewart. I'm just blown away by how much resonance she has with Gen Z right now. They're finding her on TikTok, they're finding her on social media, and they're watching her documentary on Netflix. They're searching for old cookbooks.”

Craig Brommers pointed out Stewart's unique following: “Mom is following Martha on Instagram, and Grandma is following Martha on the ‘Today' show.”

Why Martha Thinks Jeans Make Sense

Martha Stewart also shared why she thinks denim works as a holiday gift. “The holidays are a time for thoughtful giving, and I've always believed there's nothing more useful or more universally appreciated than a pair of jeans,” she said as quoted by MSN.

She complimented the brand's fit and comfort, saying American Eagle jeans “feel exceptional, fit beautifully, and live up to the demands of everyday life.” For her, it's simple: “If you want to give a gift that will be worn, loved, and appreciated long after the wrapping paper is gone, give the gift of American Eagle jeans.”

What Was The Sydney Sweeney Controversy?

Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle jeans controversy took place in July 2025. The campaign drew unexpected attention because the tagline “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans” was seen by some as a pun on “genes.” Many viewers found it insensitive and called it racist, which led to a wave of online backlash. Although Sweeney had no role in creating the tagline, she still ended up at the centre of criticism and social media hate.

How People Are Reacting

The Internet has plenty to say about the switch. Many comments mix humour, nostalgia and even a bit of sarcasm. Btw, the brand's shares also jumped by 4 percent after the ad was released.

One person joked, “Martha Stewart? American Eagle said ‘if Gen Z is stressing us, bring in the OG.'”

Martha Stewart? American Eagle said 'if Gen Z is stressing us, bring in the OG.'

Another user wrote, “American Eagle follows up Sydney Sweeney with... Martha Stewart. American Eagle announced the 84-year-old Stewart will be the face of the brand's holiday campaign, Give Great Jeans. One could argue she also has good jeans… or genes.”

American Eagle follows up Sydney Sweeney with... Martha Stewart



American Eagle announced the 84-year-old Stewart will be the face of the brand's holiday campaign, Give Great Jeans



One could argue she also has good jeans… or genes

And someone else highlighted the business angle: “Shares have already jumped 4% for American Eagle, since announcing Martha Stewart as their cover girl for their new ad campaign post Sydney Sweeney.”

Shares have already jumped 4% for American Eagle, since announcing Martha Stewart as their cover girl for their new ad campaign post Sydney Sweeney.

American Eagle clearly wanted a reset heading into the holiday season. And by choosing Martha Stewart — someone who manages to be classic, internet-famous and oddly Gen Z-friendly.