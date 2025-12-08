Sydney Sweeney Shuts Down Plastic Surgery Rumours: "Never Gotten Work Done"

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried are busy promoting their upcoming film, The Housemaid, which will release on December 19, 2025, in the US. Amid all the marketing strategies they are keeping up with, the Euphoria star decided to spill the beans on all the rumours regarding cosmetic surgeries she had undergone.

Speaking to Allure, Sweeney was given a task to select a 'beauty rumour' that she would like to debunk. She chose to shut down the speculations that she had plastic procedures done on herself.

"Let's Debunk Them All," Sydney Sweeney On Plastic Surgery Rumours

During the interview, she said, "Let's debunk them all. I mean, I have never gotten work done."

"I am so scared of needles, you have no idea," the actor added.

Sydney Sweeney started her career as a child actor, and has appeared on shows like Grey's Anatomy, 90210, and Criminal Minds. She debuted in films with ZMD: Zombie of Mass Destruction.

Reflecting on the past and the comparison that many self-proclaimed experts on social media make, the Anyone But You actor said, "You cannot compare a photo of me from when I was 12 to a photo of me at 26 with professional makeup and lighting! Of course, I'm going to look different."

"Everybody on social media is insane," she added.

"You Don't Need It," Amanda Seyfried Told Sydney Sweeney

Amanda Seyfried, who is 40, told her co-star that cosmetic procedures can be really helpful when a person is older. "When you do," Seyfried was saying, when Sweeney cut her off and said, "I'll call you."

"You got to call me, and I'll give you a little bit of Ativan, and you will be so excited," added Seyfried. "But you don't need it," she added.

For those who don't know, Ativan is an anxiety medication that helps with disorders and insomnia. It is prescription medication that is also used to treat muscle spasms, alcohol withdrawal syndrome, chemotherapy-associated nausea, and rapid tranquilisation.

Speaking further on the 'beauty rumours', Sweeney said that she does not need it, but "also if I did, you guys, my face would be even."

Seyfried was confused and asked Sweeney to clarify, which prompted the actor to share that she was in a wakeboarding accident as a child and it required 19 stitches. She shared that she had a non-cosmetic surgery done on her face, which is why one of her eyes "opens a little more than the other".

Amanda Seyfried added that she can't see it and added that completing a procedure like that is an art. "You can't just get it everywhere, like a lot of people do," she added.

Sydney Sweeney recently shared an emotional response to the whole American Eagle jeans fiasco as well. She added that she featured in the advertisement because she loved the brand.

