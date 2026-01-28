Sydney Sweeney Launches Lingerie Line After Controversial Ad Stunt: 'No Explanation, No Apology'

Days after Sydney Sweeney got embroiled in a controversy for her latest advertising stunt, the Euphoria actress is again making headlines. On January 27, the 28-year-old announced her venture into the fashion industry with the launch of her lingerie brand, SYRN. The first pieces from the collection dropped today, January 28.

Sydney uploaded a bunch of pictures on Instagram to tease a wide range of intimate apparel featuring lacy bodysuits, strappy tank tops and sheer bralettes in multiple designs. Her side note read, “The secret is finally out. Say hello to SYRN. This is lingerie you wear for YOU, no explanation, no apology. SYRN is coming for you on 1.28…There's soo much more I can't wait to show you.”

SYRN lingerie sets are available in 44 sizes, ranging from 30B to 42DDD, with most styles falling under the price bracket of $100. The undergarments are curated into four different categories, aka Comfy, Playful, Romantic and Seductress.

Sydney, in a press release, revealed the concept behind introducing the lingerie brand.

She said, “I was in the 6th grade with DDs. I hated the bra I had to wear. When I bought my first cute bra that actually fit, I wore it to pieces. Designing for different bodies is a huge part of SYRN. I wanted to create a place where women can move between all the different versions of who we are. I love working on cars, I go water skiing, I'll dress up for the red carpet, then go home to snuggle my dogs. I'm not one thing, no woman is,” as quoted by Cosmopolitan.

The Ad Stunt

Sydney Sweeney's promotional stint for SYRN showcased the actress, accompanied by a group of people, climbing the Hollywood Sign and draping bras on one of the letters. They were carrying duffel bags filled with the undergarments. The viral video, originally obtained by TMZ, has now been posted on Sydney's official Instagram handle.

Although Sydney's team reportedly secured a shooting permit from Film LA, they did not receive approval from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce – a Los Angeles-based non-profit organisation that governs the landmark – for climbing, touching or using the sign for commercial purposes.

This action could lead to legal consequences if the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce decides to take action against Sydney and her production team.

