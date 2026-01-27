Viral Video: Sydney Sweeney Climbs Hollywood Sign To Promote Her Lingerie Line, Could Face Legal Trouble

Sydney Sweeney is back in the news, as her latest advertising stunt has sparked controversy. A video obtained by TMZ shows the actress climbing the Hollywood Sign and hanging a line of bras across one of its letters.

Although Sweeney's team reportedly secured a filming permit from Film LA, they did not obtain approval from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, the body that oversees the landmark - to climb, touch, or use the sign for commercial purposes.

This oversight could lead to legal consequences if the Chamber decides to take action against Sweeney or her production team.

What Happened

The footage showed Sweeney dressed in black cargo trousers, a hoodie, and a cap.



Sydney Sweeney shares video draping the Hollywood sign in undergarments to promote her lingerie line. pic.twitter.com/ovf8hAAJCz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 27, 2026

TMZ reported that the stunt took place after dark, with Sydney Sweeney seen climbing the hillside before scaling one of the Hollywood Sign's letters.



In the video shared by the outlet, she is shown tying together several bras from her upcoming lingerie brand and draping them across the iconic structure.

However, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said the stunt was not approved.

The chamber holds the intellectual property rights to the Hollywood Sign, while the structure itself is overseen by the nonprofit Hollywood Sign Trust. Officials told The Times that neither organisation was aware of Sweeney's actions until they saw the footage circulating online.

In a statement, the chamber's chief, Steve Nissen, said, "Anyone intending to use and/or access the Hollywood Sign for commercial purposes must obtain a license or permission from the Hollywood Chamber to do so. The production involving Sydney Sweeney and the Hollywood Sign, as reported by TMZ, was not authorized by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce nor did we have prior knowledge of it."

Nissen added that the chamber "did not grant a license or permission of any kind to the production ... nor did anyone seek a license or permission from the Chamber for that production."

TMZ reported that the bras were removed once filming was complete.



