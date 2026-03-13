Internet Slams Allu Arjun For Not Adding Legendary Directors On 'Wall Of Greats' At Allu Cinemas: "No Ram Gopal Varma, Shankar?"

Allu Arjun's Allu Cinemas—touted to be Hyderabad's first and India's largest Dolby Cinema—was officially inaugurated yesterday in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Sharing inside pictures from the ceremony, Allu Arjun expressed his gratitude and invited everyone to experience the magic of cinema at his Allu Cinemas.

Internet Debates Over Wall of Greats

But a 'Wall Of Greats' from inside the venue has now become the bone of contention, inviting diverse opinions on social media. Several videos have gone viral on X, showing the Wall of Greats spread across the venue. The Wall of Greats features pictures of SS Rajamouli, Sukumar, Trivikram Srinivas, Mani Ratnam, Vetrimaaran, Atlee, Rishab Shetty, Prashanth Neel, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Eagle-eyed fans quickly spotted that the Wall Of Greats doesn't have images of Shankar or Ram Gopal Varma, directors who have revolutionised the language of commercial cinema.

The absence of eminent Telugu directors like Puri Jagannadh, Srinu Vaitla, Boyapati, KV Reddy, Jandhyala, Kodanda Rami Reddy, and Singeetham Srinivasa Rao has also drawn criticism.

Specially, the inclusion of Atlee—with whom Allu Arjun is currently shooting a film—prompts assumptions among social media users that Allu Arjun has included his favourites or the directors with whom he has worked till now.

A user wrote, "This is the reason they should have one display and play the screenshot of directors... They should not have allotted dedicated space... as new directors, better people, keep coming in this industry."

Another user wrote, "Without RGV how can Indian cinema exist, man?"

"What about our legendary K Vishwanath Garu, commercial directors like Raghavendra Rao Garu and Dasari Garu?" wrote another.

Echoing similar sentiments, another user wrote, "Without RGV filmography, cinema talks can't exist."

Allu Arjun's Gratitude Post

Sharing pictures from the event, Allu Arjun wrote, "The launch of @allu.cinemas begins. I would like to thank the Hon'ble Chief Minister @revanthofficial Garu for gracing the launch. I extend my sincere thanks to Deputy Chief Minister @bhatti_vikramarka Garu and Cinematography Minister @komatireddy__venkatreddy Garu for their gracious presence & support.

"My heartfelt gratitude to all the staff and workers who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to bring this vision to life. @geethaarts

"I invite you all to experience the magic at India's largest Dolby Cinema in Hyderabad."

About Allu Cinemas

On January 3, Allu Arjun's family and celebrities from the Telugu film industry attended the soft launch of Allu Cinemas.

Located inside the expansive Allu Studios complex in Kokapet, near Hyderabad's Financial District, the screen measures around 75 feet wide—making it India's largest Dolby Cinema screen and reportedly the second largest in the world. It is also believed to be Asia's biggest Dolby Cinema screen.

The theatre features advanced technology, including Dolby Vision 3D projection for sharp, vibrant visuals and Dolby Atmos sound systems for immersive audio from every direction.

The team conducted a soft launch and technical testing on January 4, attended by Allu Arjun and his family. During this preview, the projection systems, sound setup, and other facilities were tested to ensure smooth operations before the public opening.

The cinemas will showcase the paid previews of Dhurandhar 2 on March 18 alongside Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Dhurandhar 2 from March 19.