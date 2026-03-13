8 <i>Dhurandhar</i> Questions <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Needs To Answer

The hype around Dhurandhar 2 is real. Recording breaking advance sales of tickets and interest around paid previews on March 18 evening are proof.

Dhurandhar fans have theories and most of those theories lavish praise on director Aditya Dhar for his "peak detailing" throughout the film. While not all those viral posts make sense, there are many questions in the minds of the viewers who can't wait for Dhurandhar 2 to just land in cinemas on March 19.

Here are eight questions about Dhurandhar that kept fans guessing since December 5:

1. How Jaskirat Singh Rangi Became Hamza Ali Mazari

Life will come full circle when we watch Dhurandhar 2. Part one ended with Aditya Dhar and his team telling us the real name of Hamza Ali Mazari, the daring Indian intelligence agent who was trained under Operation Dhurandhar. We are introduced to Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a clean-shaven and angry young man on a killing spree, a character that is world's apart from the lion-like, silent-strong Hamza.

From the quick flashbacks in Dhurandhar, a Sikh man is dragged from his home by a group of men in what appears to be a Punjab village. Moments later, we see that man, dishevelled and tortured, hanging from a tree. We also see a hapless woman in a field. Are these two Jaskirat Singh Rangi's parents? If not parents, how are they related to him?

Jaskirat Singh Rangi somehow comes face to face with R Madhavan's Ajay Sanyal, Intelligence Bureau director, who tells him "Ghayal ho isliye ghatak ho". Next we are shown more training montages of a young Jaskirat Singh Rangi. It is personal for him, but why, we hope to soon find out.

2. Is There A Connection Between Major Iqbal And Jaskirat Singh Rangi/ Hamza Ali Mazari?

Arjun Rampal's Major Iqbal is one of those classic Hindi cinema villains: we first see him walking in slow-mo with his back to us. Then we see his hand land on our undercover hero's shoulder, pan up, and there you have Major Iqbal, a key character in the universe of Dhurandhar.

In Dhurandhar part one, we could cut the tension with a knife the moment Major Iqbal entered the room. At the interval point, he tells Hamza the plan to rock India with multiple bomb blasts was postponed as the Indian intelligence were prepared for the attack on the decided day.

But he lets Hamza in on a 'secret' pointedly gauging his reaction when he tells him, "mazze ki baat toh yeh hai khabri ka pata chal gaya (the best part is we know exactly who the snitch is)". That snitch, we all know, was Hamza but he's not caught just yet. What follows is the famous torture scene that actually opened the trailer of Dhurandhar part one.

The trailer of Dhurandhar 2 drops a major hint about Major Iqbal. The ISI operative may have come across Hamza when he was Jaskirat Singh Rangi. Major Iqbal appears to be haunting our protagonist who may or may not have had a run-in with him in his past. Are these flashbacks, nightmares, or a bit of both, we'll find out soon.

3. Will We See More Of Rehman Dakait In Dhurandhar 2?

Akshaye Khanna's performance as the charming, deadly Lyari gangster-turned-political leader Rehman Dakait was one of the highlights of Dhurandhar. His effortless dance to Flipperachi's FA9LA made everyone fall in love with the actor, who is famous for doing select projects and being a recluse.

Rehman Dakait was the main antagonist in Dhurandhar and majority of the story revolved around how Jaskirat Singh Rangi becomes the gangster's close confidant and then eliminates him to advance in his mission to strike the terror matrix in Pakistan.

Sources previously told NDTV that the makers of the film had planned an additional shoot that will bring Akshaye Khanna back as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar 2 on fan demand.

How much more of Rehman Dakait will we get to see in Dhurandhar 2? What happens to his family? Does his brother Uzair Baloch find out the truth about Rehman Dakait's death and Hamza?

4. Who Is Bade Sahab?

One of the biggest riddles in Dhurandhar part one was who is Bade Sahab. For Sanjay Dutt's SP Chaudhary Aslam, he is the ultimate godfather who is the real puppeteer controlling the nexus of crime and politics in Pakistan. Before Chaudhary Aslam returned to Lyari with his Lyari task force agenda against Rehman Dakait, he was out doing several hit jobs for Bade Sahab. Chaudhary Aslam even says that "Bade Sahab ki dua" kept him afloat during the seven years he was unemployed.

Even Major Iqbal, played by Arjun Rampal, references Bade Sahab multiple times in the film as the higher power behind all terrorism-related operations. Major Iqbal even puts the bomb blast, which eventually becomes the horrifying 26/11 Mumbai attacks, on hold until Bade Sahab gives the green signal.

Naturally, Bade Sahab makes it to Jaskirat Singh Rangi/ Hamza's hitlist in his secret diary during the climax of Dhurandhar. Bade Sahab's shadow has loomed large over Jaskirat Singh Rangi and his mission.

There were unconfirmed reports that Emraan Hashmi is playing Bade Sahab, whose face will probably be revealed in Dhurandhar 2. For all we know, Bade Sahab could just be a moniker.

5. Are Jaskirat Singh Rangi Of Uri: The Surgical Strike And Dhurandhar The Same Person?

The name Jaskirat Singh Rangi rang a bell when Hamza's real identity was revealed in the climax of Dhurandhar, more so because the character spoke a line that was lifted from Uri: The Surgical Strike, which was Aditya Dhar's directorial debut.

Breaking the fourth wall, he says, "Ye naya Hindustan hai. Yeh ghar mein ghusega bhi aur maarega bhi." The same dialogue was spoken by Paresh Rawal's National Security Advisor Govind Bharadwaj who suggests the idea of surgical strikes on Pakistan's terror camps in retaliation of the 2016 Uri attack.

Those who watched Uri: The Surgical Strike also pointed out that they know the name Jaskirat Singh Rangi. Major Vihaan Shergill (Vicky Kaushal) of the Para (Special Forces) meets an IAF pilot, Flight Lieutenant Seerat Kaur (Kirti Kulhari) whose husband, an Indian Army officer, died in an ambush in Jammu and Kashmir.

She says, "Captain Jaskirat Singh Rangi. Naushera sector ke ambush mein shaheed hue the (he died in action in an ambush in Naushera sector)"

Is the Jaskirat Singh Rangi in Dhurandhar the same Jaskirat Singh Rangi in Uri: The Surgical Strike?

6. Does Jaskirat Singh Rangi Survive In Dhurandhar 2?

The wrath of god will be unleashed in Dhurandhar 2 as Jaskirat Singh Rangi aka Hamza will turn his beast mode on. Going by the trailer, the sequel is expected to have more action, violence, and fury.

There will also be lots of hand-to-hand combat which will tire down our protagonist. But he needs to hold on to "honsla, eendhan, badla" as Ajay Sanyal's voice booms over the electric background score by Shashwat Sachdev.

In the trailer too, we also get a glimpse of a grim-looking Yalina, played by Sara Arjun, pointing a gun at someone. Who is she pointing the gun at? Is that Hamza? Remember she playfully held him at gunpoint during a sequence in the love song Gehra Hua? Will she be the death of him? Will she get her revenge for deceiving her and using her as an accessory to complete his mission as an Indian spy?

7. What's Yami Gautam's Role In Dhurandhar 2?

Yami Gautam plays a key role in Dhurandhar 2 and the details about her character have been kept under wraps pretty much like everything about the film. The actor, who is also Aditya Dhar's wife, starred in his first film Uri: The Surgical Strike. Will she reprise her role of undercover RAW agent Pallavi Sharma from the 2019 movie in Dhurandhar 2? Or, is it a completely new character written for her?

8. Uri: The Surgical Strike - Dhurandhar - Dhurandhar: The Revenge - ?

An unverified thread is going viral on Reddit, claiming that the third part of Dhurandhar will arrive in June. "Mayhem - June 4, 2026". While the makers have yet to confirm or deny the rumour, social media is having a field day with it.

Screenshot of the Reddit thread about a potential Dhurandhar 3.

There is a link between Dhurandhar and Uri: The Surgical Strike and it's more than just Aditya Dhar. If not Dhurandhar 3, will we get a new film in the larger spy action franchise by the director?

Hoping all these questions are answered in March 18 paid previews or March 19 onwards when Dhurandhar 2 hits the big screen around the world.

