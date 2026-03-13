100 Records <i>Dhurandhar</i> Broke In 100 Days At The Theatres

The box office run of Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, has turned into one of the most remarkable theatrical stories in Indian cinema. The multistarrer spy action saga released in theatres on December 5, 2025.

From breaking opening-day benchmarks to dominating weekday collections and global charts, the film kept creating new milestones almost every week. It beat records previously held by films such as Pushpa 2: The Rule, RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, Pathaan and Jawan.

As Dhurandhar completes 100 days in theatres today, here are 100 box office records and milestones shattered by the film:

100 Box Office Records Shattered By Dhurandhar

Opening And Early Run Records

1. Biggest Opening Day Of Ranveer Singh's Career

The film opened with Rs 28 crore in India, making it the biggest opening day ever for Ranveer Singh who also completed 15 years in Bollywood in 2025.

2. One Of The Biggest Hindi Film Openings Of 2025

Its Rs 28 crore opening placed it among the strongest first-day performances in 2025.

3. First Weekend Momentum

The collections jumped sharply across the first weekend, showing strong audience interest.

4. Ranveer Singh's Highest Single-Day Collection

On its second Sunday, the film earned Rs 58 crore, the biggest single-day figure in Ranveer Singh's career.

5. Surpassed The Benchmark Of Padmaavat

The Rs 58 crore day beat the previous record set by Padmaavat, which had peaked at Rs 32 crore. Ranveer Singh famously played Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, which also starred Deepika Padukone, his wife, and Shahid Kapoor.

6. Second-Highest First Sunday Of 2025

At around Rs 45 crore, Dhurandhar delivered the second-highest first Sunday of the year, just behind Chhaava (approximately Rs 50 crore).

7. Massive Opening Week Performance

Within its first week, the film collected Rs 218 crore in India.

8. Strong Start Without Franchise Advantage

The film achieved these numbers without being a sequel or part of a franchise.

9. First Week Dominance In Hindi Belt

It maintained strong theatre occupancy across major Hindi-speaking markets.

10. Ranveer Singh's Biggest Opening Week Ever

The Rs 200+ crore opening week became Ranveer Singh's biggest first week at the box office.

Weekday Records That Surprised Trade Experts

11. Highest First Tuesday Of 2025

The film earned Rs 27 crore on its first Tuesday, beating other big releases.

12. Weekday Numbers Close To Weekend Levels

The weekday collections stayed unusually high compared to most blockbuster films.

13. Rare Tuesday Jump In Collections

Instead of dropping sharply, the film held strong on working days.

14. Strong Midweek Word Of Mouth

The weekday performance showed that positive word of mouth was driving audiences.

15. Sustained Momentum Through First Week

The film maintained stable collections from Monday to Thursday.

16. One Of The Highest Midweek Totals For A Hindi Film

Its weekday numbers placed it among the strongest midweek performers.

17. Consistent Occupancy Across Multiplexes

Multiplex chains reported strong ticket sales even on weekdays.

18. Stable Numbers Despite Competition

The film maintained collections despite other films running in theatres.

19. Strong Urban Market Response

Major metros contributed heavily to weekday numbers.

20. One Of The Best First Week Multipliers

Its weekday strength helped push the first week total past Rs 200 crore.

Second Weekend History

21. Biggest Second Sunday In Hindi Cinema

The film earned Rs 59 crore on its second Sunday.

22. Broke Pushpa 2's Record

The previous record of Rs 54 crore held by Pushpa 2: The Rule was surpassed as Dhurandhar earned between Rs 110-140 crore.

23. Historic Day 10 Performance

The Rs 59 crore figure also became one of the biggest Day 10 collections ever.

24. Beat Jawan's Day 10 Record

The Day 10 number surpassed the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan's Rs 38 crore.

25. Beat Stree 2's Day 10 Record

The Day 10 collections also went beyond Stree 2's Rs 33 crore. Dhurandhar earned Rs 58 crore by the 10th day of its release.

26. Beat Animal's Day 10 Performance

It also crossed the Day 10 benchmark set by Animal which earned Rs 35 crore.

27. Biggest Second Weekend Ever

The film collected over Rs 140 crore in its second weekend.

28. Dethroned Pushpa 2's Second Weekend Record

It surpassed Pushpa 2's Rs 127 crore second weekend.

29. Biggest Second Weekend For Any Indian Film

The numbers made it the highest second weekend collection across Indian cinema.

30. Confirmed Blockbuster Status By Day 10

Trade experts declared it a mega blockbuster by the end of its second weekend.

Speed Records At The Box Office

31. Fastest Hindi Film To Rs 500 Crore In India

The film reached Rs 500 crore in India in just 16 days.

32. Faster Than Jawan

It beat the pace of Jawan, which took 18 days to reach that mark.

33. Fastest To Rs 500 Crore Worldwide

Globally, the film crossed Rs 500 crore quicker than previous Hindi blockbusters.

34. Fastest To Rs 600 Crore Worldwide

The film continued breaking speed milestones as collections rose.

35. Fastest To Rs 800 Crore Worldwide

It reached the Rs 800 crore mark faster than any Hindi film before it.

36. Fastest To Rs 1,000 Crore Worldwide

The film crossed Rs 1,000 crore globally in just 21 days.

37. Surpassed Gadar 2 Lifetime In 16 Days

With around Rs 540 crore, Dhurandhar beat the lifetime India net of Gadar 2 (Rs 525 crore) within just over two weeks.

38. Entered Rs 700 Crore India Club By Day 26

No other Bollywood film had reached this milestone so quickly.

39. Crossed Rs 800 Crore India By Day 30

The film's domestic momentum continued even after a month.

40. Sustained Growth Across Multiple Weeks

The pace of earnings stayed strong week after week.

Worldwide Records

41. Crossed Rs 1,100 Crore Worldwide In 24 Days

The film achieved the milestone in less than a month.

42. Reached Rs 1,296 Crore By Day 40

The film continued earning even after a long theatrical run.

43. Ranked Fourth Among Highest-Grossing Indian Films

By Day 40, it stood fourth on the all-time global list.

44. Eventually Reached Over Rs 1,300 Crore Worldwide

Its global earnings placed it among the biggest Indian films ever.

45. Overtook KGF: Chapter 2 Worldwide Box Office

The film beat the worldwide total of KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 1,200 crore). Dhurandhar has earned over Rs 1,300 crore worldwide.

46. Surpassed Pathaan Worldwide

It also crossed the worldwide collections of Pathaan (Rs 1,055 crore).

47. Surpassed Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 Worldwide

Dhurandhar crossed the worldwide collections (Rs 850 crore) of Rishab Shetty's film.

48. Highest-Grossing Hindi Film Worldwide

Dhurandhar became the biggest Hindi film globally.

49. Surpassed RRR's Global Numbers

It overtook RRR's total (Rs 1,250 crore) in the global rankings.

50. Maintained Overseas Demand Despite Ban

The film performed strongly in international territories even though it was banned in Gulf countries.

Overseas Records

51. Earned Close To Rs 300 Crore Overseas

The international market delivered a massive total.

52. Entered Top 10 Overseas List

Its Rs 299.5 crore international earnings placed it tenth on the overseas chart.

53. Strong Performance In North America

The film performed particularly well in the United States.

54. Top 5 Most-Watched Films In US Box Office

According to Comscore, it entered the Top 5 most-watched films there.

55. One Of The Biggest Overseas Performers Of 2025

The film became a major global success story.

56. Strong Audience Response In Europe

European markets showed consistent attendance.

57. Big Performance In Australia

Australian box office numbers contributed to overseas growth.

58. Continued Overseas Run Despite New Releases

The film stayed in theatres for weeks internationally.

59. Strong Diaspora Support

Indian audiences abroad drove steady ticket sales.

60. Overseas Success Despite Limited Markets

The film performed strongly even without Gulf revenue.

Long Run Records

61. Highest Grossing Indian Film Of 2025 Worldwide

The film became the top earner of the year globally.

62. Strong Fifth Weekend Performance

Even in its fifth weekend, the film collected Rs 33.25 crore.

63. Highest Grossing Hindi Film In Fifth Weekend

This made it the biggest fifth weekend total for a Hindi film.

64. Sixth Week Earnings Of Rs 26.35 Crore

The film kept performing even in its sixth week.

65. Beat Stree 2's Sixth Week Record

It surpassed Stree 2's Rs 18.6 crore sixth week.

66. Strong Sixth Weekend Numbers

The film collected Rs 2.60 crore on Day 40.

67. Highest Grossing Sixth Weekend For Hindi Film

The Day 40 number confirmed another record.

68. Rare Six-Week Consistency

Few Hindi films sustain such high collections for six weeks.

69. Week-Wise Stability

The collections dropped gradually but remained strong.

70. Exceptional Long Run Trend

The film avoided the sharp drops typical of big releases.

Domestic Milestones

71. Rs 218 Crore In Week One

The film opened with a huge first week.

72. Rs 261.5 Crore In Week Two

The second week was even bigger.

73. Rs 189.3 Crore In Week Three

The third week remained strong despite a drop.

74. Rs 115.7 Crore In Week Four

Crossing Rs 100 crore even in week four was rare.

75. Rs 56.35 Crore In Week Five

The film continued steady collections.

76. Rs 18.6 Crore In Week Six

Even week six delivered impressive numbers.

77. Domestic Total Reached Rs 838.5 Crore

This made it one of the biggest domestic totals ever.

78. Strong Hold Across Multiplex Chains

Major cinema chains reported steady occupancy.

79. Consistent Audience Turnout

The film maintained demand across multiple weeks.

80. One Of The Longest-Running Hits Of The Year

It's 2026 and the film is still running in theatres. In fact, it was re-released across 1,000+ screens globally today with over 1,200 shows.

Star & Director Milestones

81. Biggest Film Of Ranveer Singh's Career

It became his highest-grossing film.

82. First Rs 800 Crore Domestic Film For Ranveer Singh

The film delivered a career milestone.

83. Biggest Film For Aditya Dhar

It surpassed the success of Uri: The Surgical Strike, Aditya Dhar's debut.

84. Aditya Dhar's Biggest Single-Day Collection

The Rs 58 crore day set another record for the filmmaker.

85. Highest-Grossing Film Directed By Aditya Dhar

The film set a new career benchmark for him.

86. Ranveer Singh's Strongest Comeback

The film revived his box office dominance.

87. One Of The Biggest Spy Action Hits

The genre rarely achieves such numbers.

88. Huge Audience Acceptance

The film connected across multiple age groups.

89. Established A New Franchise

The makers announced Dhurandhar 2 right at the end of Dhurandhar. The second installment will be hitting cinema screens on March 19.

90. Reinforced Aditya Dhar's Reputation

The success strengthened his status as a top director.

Ticket Sales & Audience Records

91. Highest-Selling Hindi Film On BookMyShow

The film sold over 1.3 crore tickets on the platform.

92. Beat Chhaava Ticket Sales

It overtook Chhaava's 1.25 crore ticket record.

93. Surpassed Jawan Ticket Sales

It also crossed Jawan's 1.24 crore tickets.

94. Beat Stree 2 On Ticket Numbers

The film moved ahead of Stree 2's sales.

95. One Of The Most-Watched Hindi Films

The ticket sales confirmed massive reach.

96. Strong Advance Booking Trends

Advance sales remained strong even in later weeks.

97. Consistent Demand Across Cities

Both metros and smaller cities contributed.

98. Massive Weekend Occupancy

Theatres reported houseful shows during weekends.

99. Audience Return Viewings

Many viewers watched the film multiple times.

100. A Historic Theatrical Milestone

Dhurandhar scripted one of the biggest box office stories in Indian cinema, a rare feat.

With Dhurandhar's second part, Dhurandhar: The Revenge set to hit cinemas on March 19, the interest has only piqued. Here's hoping a great run in the cinemas for Dhurandhar 2, also starring R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun.

