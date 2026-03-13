100 Records <i>Dhurandhar</i> Broke In 100 Days At The Theatres

- Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar opened with a record Rs 28 crore on day one in India
- The film reached Rs 1,000 crore worldwide in just 21 days, fastest for any Hindi film
- Dhurandhar earned Rs 59 crore on its second Sunday, the biggest second Sunday in Hindi cinema
The box office run of Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, has turned into one of the most remarkable theatrical stories in Indian cinema. The multistarrer spy action saga released in theatres on December 5, 2025.
From breaking opening-day benchmarks to dominating weekday collections and global charts, the film kept creating new milestones almost every week. It beat records previously held by films such as Pushpa 2: The Rule, RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, Pathaan and Jawan.
As Dhurandhar completes 100 days in theatres today, here are 100 box office records and milestones shattered by the film:
100 Box Office Records Shattered By Dhurandhar
Opening And Early Run Records
1. Biggest Opening Day Of Ranveer Singh's Career
The film opened with Rs 28 crore in India, making it the biggest opening day ever for Ranveer Singh who also completed 15 years in Bollywood in 2025.
2. One Of The Biggest Hindi Film Openings Of 2025
Its Rs 28 crore opening placed it among the strongest first-day performances in 2025.
3. First Weekend Momentum
The collections jumped sharply across the first weekend, showing strong audience interest.
4. Ranveer Singh's Highest Single-Day Collection
On its second Sunday, the film earned Rs 58 crore, the biggest single-day figure in Ranveer Singh's career.
5. Surpassed The Benchmark Of Padmaavat
The Rs 58 crore day beat the previous record set by Padmaavat, which had peaked at Rs 32 crore. Ranveer Singh famously played Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, which also starred Deepika Padukone, his wife, and Shahid Kapoor.
6. Second-Highest First Sunday Of 2025
At around Rs 45 crore, Dhurandhar delivered the second-highest first Sunday of the year, just behind Chhaava (approximately Rs 50 crore).
7. Massive Opening Week Performance
Within its first week, the film collected Rs 218 crore in India.
8. Strong Start Without Franchise Advantage
The film achieved these numbers without being a sequel or part of a franchise.
9. First Week Dominance In Hindi Belt
It maintained strong theatre occupancy across major Hindi-speaking markets.
10. Ranveer Singh's Biggest Opening Week Ever
The Rs 200+ crore opening week became Ranveer Singh's biggest first week at the box office.
Weekday Records That Surprised Trade Experts
11. Highest First Tuesday Of 2025
The film earned Rs 27 crore on its first Tuesday, beating other big releases.
12. Weekday Numbers Close To Weekend Levels
The weekday collections stayed unusually high compared to most blockbuster films.
13. Rare Tuesday Jump In Collections
Instead of dropping sharply, the film held strong on working days.
14. Strong Midweek Word Of Mouth
The weekday performance showed that positive word of mouth was driving audiences.
15. Sustained Momentum Through First Week
The film maintained stable collections from Monday to Thursday.
16. One Of The Highest Midweek Totals For A Hindi Film
Its weekday numbers placed it among the strongest midweek performers.
17. Consistent Occupancy Across Multiplexes
Multiplex chains reported strong ticket sales even on weekdays.
18. Stable Numbers Despite Competition
The film maintained collections despite other films running in theatres.
19. Strong Urban Market Response
Major metros contributed heavily to weekday numbers.
20. One Of The Best First Week Multipliers
Its weekday strength helped push the first week total past Rs 200 crore.
Second Weekend History
21. Biggest Second Sunday In Hindi Cinema
The film earned Rs 59 crore on its second Sunday.
22. Broke Pushpa 2's Record
The previous record of Rs 54 crore held by Pushpa 2: The Rule was surpassed as Dhurandhar earned between Rs 110-140 crore.
23. Historic Day 10 Performance
The Rs 59 crore figure also became one of the biggest Day 10 collections ever.
24. Beat Jawan's Day 10 Record
The Day 10 number surpassed the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan's Rs 38 crore.
25. Beat Stree 2's Day 10 Record
The Day 10 collections also went beyond Stree 2's Rs 33 crore. Dhurandhar earned Rs 58 crore by the 10th day of its release.
26. Beat Animal's Day 10 Performance
It also crossed the Day 10 benchmark set by Animal which earned Rs 35 crore.
27. Biggest Second Weekend Ever
The film collected over Rs 140 crore in its second weekend.
28. Dethroned Pushpa 2's Second Weekend Record
It surpassed Pushpa 2's Rs 127 crore second weekend.
29. Biggest Second Weekend For Any Indian Film
The numbers made it the highest second weekend collection across Indian cinema.
30. Confirmed Blockbuster Status By Day 10
Trade experts declared it a mega blockbuster by the end of its second weekend.
Speed Records At The Box Office
31. Fastest Hindi Film To Rs 500 Crore In India
The film reached Rs 500 crore in India in just 16 days.
32. Faster Than Jawan
It beat the pace of Jawan, which took 18 days to reach that mark.
33. Fastest To Rs 500 Crore Worldwide
Globally, the film crossed Rs 500 crore quicker than previous Hindi blockbusters.
34. Fastest To Rs 600 Crore Worldwide
The film continued breaking speed milestones as collections rose.
35. Fastest To Rs 800 Crore Worldwide
It reached the Rs 800 crore mark faster than any Hindi film before it.
36. Fastest To Rs 1,000 Crore Worldwide
The film crossed Rs 1,000 crore globally in just 21 days.
37. Surpassed Gadar 2 Lifetime In 16 Days
With around Rs 540 crore, Dhurandhar beat the lifetime India net of Gadar 2 (Rs 525 crore) within just over two weeks.
38. Entered Rs 700 Crore India Club By Day 26
No other Bollywood film had reached this milestone so quickly.
39. Crossed Rs 800 Crore India By Day 30
The film's domestic momentum continued even after a month.
40. Sustained Growth Across Multiple Weeks
The pace of earnings stayed strong week after week.
Worldwide Records
41. Crossed Rs 1,100 Crore Worldwide In 24 Days
The film achieved the milestone in less than a month.
42. Reached Rs 1,296 Crore By Day 40
The film continued earning even after a long theatrical run.
43. Ranked Fourth Among Highest-Grossing Indian Films
By Day 40, it stood fourth on the all-time global list.
44. Eventually Reached Over Rs 1,300 Crore Worldwide
Its global earnings placed it among the biggest Indian films ever.
45. Overtook KGF: Chapter 2 Worldwide Box Office
The film beat the worldwide total of KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 1,200 crore). Dhurandhar has earned over Rs 1,300 crore worldwide.
46. Surpassed Pathaan Worldwide
It also crossed the worldwide collections of Pathaan (Rs 1,055 crore).
47. Surpassed Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 Worldwide
Dhurandhar crossed the worldwide collections (Rs 850 crore) of Rishab Shetty's film.
48. Highest-Grossing Hindi Film Worldwide
Dhurandhar became the biggest Hindi film globally.
49. Surpassed RRR's Global Numbers
It overtook RRR's total (Rs 1,250 crore) in the global rankings.
50. Maintained Overseas Demand Despite Ban
The film performed strongly in international territories even though it was banned in Gulf countries.
Overseas Records
51. Earned Close To Rs 300 Crore Overseas
The international market delivered a massive total.
52. Entered Top 10 Overseas List
Its Rs 299.5 crore international earnings placed it tenth on the overseas chart.
53. Strong Performance In North America
The film performed particularly well in the United States.
54. Top 5 Most-Watched Films In US Box Office
According to Comscore, it entered the Top 5 most-watched films there.
55. One Of The Biggest Overseas Performers Of 2025
The film became a major global success story.
56. Strong Audience Response In Europe
European markets showed consistent attendance.
57. Big Performance In Australia
Australian box office numbers contributed to overseas growth.
58. Continued Overseas Run Despite New Releases
The film stayed in theatres for weeks internationally.
59. Strong Diaspora Support
Indian audiences abroad drove steady ticket sales.
60. Overseas Success Despite Limited Markets
The film performed strongly even without Gulf revenue.
Long Run Records
61. Highest Grossing Indian Film Of 2025 Worldwide
The film became the top earner of the year globally.
62. Strong Fifth Weekend Performance
Even in its fifth weekend, the film collected Rs 33.25 crore.
63. Highest Grossing Hindi Film In Fifth Weekend
This made it the biggest fifth weekend total for a Hindi film.
64. Sixth Week Earnings Of Rs 26.35 Crore
The film kept performing even in its sixth week.
65. Beat Stree 2's Sixth Week Record
It surpassed Stree 2's Rs 18.6 crore sixth week.
66. Strong Sixth Weekend Numbers
The film collected Rs 2.60 crore on Day 40.
67. Highest Grossing Sixth Weekend For Hindi Film
The Day 40 number confirmed another record.
68. Rare Six-Week Consistency
Few Hindi films sustain such high collections for six weeks.
69. Week-Wise Stability
The collections dropped gradually but remained strong.
70. Exceptional Long Run Trend
The film avoided the sharp drops typical of big releases.
Domestic Milestones
71. Rs 218 Crore In Week One
The film opened with a huge first week.
72. Rs 261.5 Crore In Week Two
The second week was even bigger.
73. Rs 189.3 Crore In Week Three
The third week remained strong despite a drop.
74. Rs 115.7 Crore In Week Four
Crossing Rs 100 crore even in week four was rare.
75. Rs 56.35 Crore In Week Five
The film continued steady collections.
76. Rs 18.6 Crore In Week Six
Even week six delivered impressive numbers.
77. Domestic Total Reached Rs 838.5 Crore
This made it one of the biggest domestic totals ever.
78. Strong Hold Across Multiplex Chains
Major cinema chains reported steady occupancy.
79. Consistent Audience Turnout
The film maintained demand across multiple weeks.
80. One Of The Longest-Running Hits Of The Year
It's 2026 and the film is still running in theatres. In fact, it was re-released across 1,000+ screens globally today with over 1,200 shows.
Star & Director Milestones
81. Biggest Film Of Ranveer Singh's Career
It became his highest-grossing film.
82. First Rs 800 Crore Domestic Film For Ranveer Singh
The film delivered a career milestone.
83. Biggest Film For Aditya Dhar
It surpassed the success of Uri: The Surgical Strike, Aditya Dhar's debut.
84. Aditya Dhar's Biggest Single-Day Collection
The Rs 58 crore day set another record for the filmmaker.
85. Highest-Grossing Film Directed By Aditya Dhar
The film set a new career benchmark for him.
86. Ranveer Singh's Strongest Comeback
The film revived his box office dominance.
87. One Of The Biggest Spy Action Hits
The genre rarely achieves such numbers.
88. Huge Audience Acceptance
The film connected across multiple age groups.
89. Established A New Franchise
The makers announced Dhurandhar 2 right at the end of Dhurandhar. The second installment will be hitting cinema screens on March 19.
90. Reinforced Aditya Dhar's Reputation
The success strengthened his status as a top director.
Ticket Sales & Audience Records
91. Highest-Selling Hindi Film On BookMyShow
The film sold over 1.3 crore tickets on the platform.
92. Beat Chhaava Ticket Sales
It overtook Chhaava's 1.25 crore ticket record.
93. Surpassed Jawan Ticket Sales
It also crossed Jawan's 1.24 crore tickets.
94. Beat Stree 2 On Ticket Numbers
The film moved ahead of Stree 2's sales.
95. One Of The Most-Watched Hindi Films
The ticket sales confirmed massive reach.
96. Strong Advance Booking Trends
Advance sales remained strong even in later weeks.
97. Consistent Demand Across Cities
Both metros and smaller cities contributed.
98. Massive Weekend Occupancy
Theatres reported houseful shows during weekends.
99. Audience Return Viewings
Many viewers watched the film multiple times.
100. A Historic Theatrical Milestone
Dhurandhar scripted one of the biggest box office stories in Indian cinema, a rare feat.
With Dhurandhar's second part, Dhurandhar: The Revenge set to hit cinemas on March 19, the interest has only piqued. Here's hoping a great run in the cinemas for Dhurandhar 2, also starring R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun.
