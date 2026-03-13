Priyadarshan Says He 'Doesn't Like To Shoot Comedy Films But Has No Option': 'Comedy Directors Are Treated Like Jokers In Industry'

Filmmaker Priyadarshan recently said that he actually prefers directing serious films but often ends up making comedies because he has little choice.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the director spoke about how comedy has shaped his career, even though his personal interest lies in more intense storytelling.

Priyadarshan said that while comedy films have brought him commercial success and wide recognition, he finds greater creative satisfaction in directing serious cinema.

Explaining his perspective, the filmmaker said, "I like to shoot serious films. I don't like to shoot comedy films. I have no option, so I am doing it. But when I shoot a serious film, there's a big issue. When you make comedy films, you are never respected as a good director. When you make a serious film, there is respect for you in the film fraternity. That is very painful to me. Why is a comedy filmmaker never accepted as a good filmmaker?"

Priyadarshan also spoke about how filmmakers associated with comedy are often not taken as seriously within the industry.

According to him, this perception exists not just in India but internationally as well.

"I love making films like Kanchivaram and Kaalapaani because there I will be accepted more as a filmmaker in the film fraternity," he said.

He added, "Even internationally, this issue exists. They look at you as a joker when you make comedy films. That is why you rarely find comedy films winning an Oscar. This is very sad, but it's the reality."

Background

Priyadarshan began his filmmaking journey in 1982 and has since worked extensively in Malayalam and Hindi cinema. Over the decades, he has directed more than 98 films across multiple Indian languages.

Priyadarshan is widely recognised for directing several hit comedy films, including Hera Pheri, Hungama, Hulchul, Bhagam Bhag and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

At the same time, he has also received critical praise for directing serious films such as Kanchivaram and Kaalapaani, both of which won National Film Awards.

Apart from these, the filmmaker has directed several other well-known films over the years, including Abhimanyu, Megham, Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu, Garam Masala and Chup Chup Ke.

Meanwhile, Priyadarshan is preparing for the release of his upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla. The film is produced by Akshay Kumar, Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

It features Akshay Kumar in the lead role along with Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 10 and has already created buzz following the release of its teaser.

The filmmaker also has another project titled Haiwaan in the pipeline. The film stars Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in lead roles and will mark their reunion on screen after 17 years. The film has completed shooting, though its release date has not yet been announced.

