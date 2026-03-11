Priyadarshan Clarifies His 'Poor Education' Remark After Rajpal Yadav Slammed Him: "Didn't Mean To Insult Him"

Days after Rajpal Yadav slammed director Priyadarshan over his "poor education" remark—made after the actor was sent to jail in a Rs 9-crore cheque bounce case—the director clarified his earlier comment, saying he didn't intend to insult Rajpal Yadav. Priyadarshan explained that he didn't use the term "poor education" in its formal sense, but to imply a lack of tactfulness in navigating the whims of the industry.

"Actually, I didn't mean that. See, education is something we learn from the street and something we learn from books too. Now, I just meant that (street smartness)—maybe because education is also awareness. This is what I meant," Priyadarshan told Hindustan Times.

Having known him for years as a professional collaborator, Priyadarshan said he intended to refer to his simplicity.

"Maybe he comes from a village, and the people in the village are so innocent—they don't understand... You should be able to discriminate between right people and wrong people. That is education in a very broad way," the Bhagam Bhag director said.

"I didn't mean that. I didn't mean to insult him or anything. So I said that because I've never seen such an innocent person in my life like Rajpal... Innocence comes out of lack of education in the broader sense," Priyadarshan asserted.

What Priyadarshan Actually Said About Rajpal's 'Poor Education'

Priyadarshan, in an earlier interview with Mid-Day, said, "I have known Rajpal for over 20 years. I saw him for the first time in Jungle and was surprised by his performance. My first film with him was Malamaal Weekly, and after that, he has starred in most of my films. I told the producers (Jubilee Films) of my next film to pay Rajpal more than what he charges because of his situation. We want to save him. The producers have agreed. Rajpal plays the villain in my movie. I knew about his problem. That's why I kept signing Rajpal for every film. I pushed him in ad films too. The poor guy made a blunder because of his poor education. Rajpal is a good soul."

Rajpal Yadav's Reply to Priyadarshan's Remark

Reacting to the statement, Rajpal Yadav told Screen, "This is completely wrong. Priyanji doesn't know me. I am a well-educated guy. I have been working since the age of 11 up to 55. Even the biggest stalwarts land in trouble at some point, but that has nothing to do with their education. Had I been poorly educated, I wouldn't have survived here for 25-30 years."

Rajpal Yadav had surrendered at Tihar Jail on February 5 after the Delhi High Court denied his plea to allow more time in the Rs 9-crore cheque bounce case.

He was later released on bail on February 17 after the court suspended his sentence until March 18, granting him interim relief.

Priyadarshan and Rajpal Yadav have collaborated in films like De Dana Dan, Bhagam Bhag, Dhol, and Hungama, to name a few.