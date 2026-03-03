<i>"Rajpal Yadav Ko Barbaad Karne Ka Plan Tha"</i>: Actor Says Rs 9-Crore Debt Case Filed To 'Ruin' Him

Actor Rajpal Yadav stayed in the news throughout February due to developments in a 2012 cheque-bounce case. He surrendered at Tihar Jail last month in connection with the matter and was later granted interim bail until 18 March so he could attend a family wedding.

Recently, the actor addressed the media in Mumbai, speaking about the allegations of fraud made against him.

In an interview with Zoom, Rajpal Yadav said that the complainant's motive was to damage his reputation and undermine his upcoming film Bhooth Bangla.

What Rajpal Yadav Said

He said, "My personal secretary Mehul had heard what they said and what they are saying today. Inka 100 per cent is film ko bigadne ka, Rajpal ko barbaad karne ka, Rajpal ko sabke samne career khatm karne ka plan tha. (My personal secretary Mehul heard what they said then and what they are saying today. Their plan was 100% to ruin this film, to destroy Rajpal, to end Rajpal's career in front of everyone.)"

He added, "If there was no intention to ruin my career, then why were letters sent across the entire industry? Even the industry federation is a witness to this. Letters were sent claiming that Rajpal has committed fraud, that he hasn't paid money, and that he should not be given work. But it is the industry itself that has nurtured Rajpal. When I heard their two videos, I felt a little relieved. They claimed that every single penny and every detail was true. But the full stop to all this is that it is completely false, the intention behind it is wrong. I have come here to test that intention."

During the interview, Rajpal Yadav also spoke about the support he has received from the film industry and mentioned that he has launched his own YouTube channel.

He said, "For 25-30 years, Indian cinema has given me immense love - ten times more than what an actor could ever dream of receiving. I had been planning to start a YouTube channel for a long time but didn't get the opportunity until now. The channel is called 'Rajpal Gaurang Yadav.' Please subscribe to it. Through this channel, you may get to see aspects of Rajpal Yadav's craft that you usually see in films. Please bless this venture as well. Also, my film Bhooth Bangla is releasing on April 10. I request all of you to watch it and continue to bless me."

About The Cheque-Bounce Case

The actor was released from Tihar Jail on February 17 after depositing Rs 1.5 crore in connection with a Rs 9-crore cheque-bounce case. He had surrendered on February 5 after the Delhi High Court rejected his plea seeking additional time to repay the amount. The court later suspended his sentence until 18 March, granting him temporary relief.



