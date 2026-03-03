Internet Trashes Ranbir Kapoor's Leaked Lord Ram Look: "400-Million Dollar Budget But Can't Get A Decent Wig?"

One of the most awaited films of the year is Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, and Ravi Dubey.

The Internet is already abuzz with Ranbir Kapoor's look as Lord Ram.

A large section of the Internet disapproved of Ranbir's look as leaked pictures made their way onto social media.

In recent leaked pictures going viral on Reddit, Ranbir is seen wearing a kesariya dhoti, a janeu, and a black cape covering his bare torso. He wears a wig that didn't sit well with the Internet.

The exact date when the pictures were clicked can't be ascertained.

However, Reddit users slammed Ranbir's look, citing that they hadn't learned a lesson from Prabhas's Adipurush.

One Redditor criticised the wig and wrote, "All that $400 million budget and they couldn't arrange for a decent-looking wig?"

Another replied, "Bollywood really sucks in the fake hair & fake beard department. You can notice this in any movie or TV show."

They took a dig at the reported budget that producer Namit Malhotra has mentioned in multiple interviews.

Many felt that Ramayana hadn't learned the lessons from the big failure of Adipurush. "Learned nothing from Adipurush apparently," chirped one.

Another added, "The whole film is gonna be CGI, isn't it? Just like Adipurush."

The 2023 release also starred Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon and was reportedly the costliest Indian film at the time.

However, it earned only Rs 350 crore worldwide and became one of the biggest box-office bombs in Indian cinema history.

All about Ramayan

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Ramayana features KGF star Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lord Lakshman.

The film's technical crew also includes big names such as Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman, Mad Max: Fury Road fame stunt director Guy Norris, along with Terry Notary, known for the Avengers films.

A.R. Rahman, in a previous interview, shared about the iconic collaboration: "It's terrifying for both of us. We're scoring something so iconic and so important to the world. So in the promo, I think he had a soundscape, then I took that and added the Sanskrit words at the end and everything. What's complicated is that we're taking something so epic, which every Indian knows, and we have to give them something new. We have to give something to the world—from India to the world."

Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios. The film's first glimpse was unveiled in July last year. Ramayana: Part One is set to release worldwide in October 2026, ahead of Diwali.